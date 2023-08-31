Pakistan exceptional team: Ashwin

NEW DELHI: Terming Pakistan an exceptional team, Indian off-spinner Ravich­andran Ashwin believes the Babar Azam-led brigade will be very tough opponents in the forthcoming Asia Cup and the World Cup.

“If Babar and [wicket-keeper/batter] Mohammad Rizwan give consistent performances with the bat in the middle-order, then Pakistan are going to be one hell of a team going into this Asia Cup and World Cup. It will take some beating. Pakistan is an exceptional side,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Pakistan, who attained the coveted top spot in the ICC ODI team rankings after sweeping Afghanistan 3-0 in a recent bilateral series staged in Sri Lanka, launched their Asia Cup campaign with a thumping 238-run victory over Nepal in their Group ‘B’ match in Multan on Wednesday. Batting maestro Babar struck his 19th and middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed smashed his maiden century in the green-shirts’ victory.

The six-nation Asia Cup is being jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka who will be defending the continental title. The World Cup featuring 10 teams will be held in India from Oct 5 to Nov 19.

According to Ashwin, Pakistan, who in their next Asia Cup match face arch-rivals India in Pallekele on Saturday, possessed massive strength in their ranks.

“It all comes down to their squad depth. Pakistan have always produced extraordinary cricketers. Because of tape ball cricket, they have always had fast bowlers coming through their ranks. Their batting has been special in the late 1990s and 2000s,” Ashwin said.

“But their exposure to different [Twenty20] leagues has been a major reason for their re-emergence in the last five, six years. They have PSL [Pakistan Super League]. In the recent BBL [Big Bash League] drafts they were at least 60-70 Pakistan players,” Ashwin noted.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2023