DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 29, 2023

Obama, others warn Bangladesh over ‘harassment’ of Nobel laureate

AFP Published August 29, 2023 Updated August 29, 2023 09:54am

DHAKA: More than 160 global figures, including Barack Obama and Ban Ki-moon, published a joint letter on Monday warning of “threats to democracy and human rights” in Bangladesh ahead of upcoming elections.

The letter decried the “continuous judicial harassment” of Nobel laureate and micro-credit pioneer Muhammad Yunus and said it feared for “his safety and freedom”.

Yunus, 83, is credited with lifting millions out of poverty but he has fallen out with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has said he is “sucking blood” from the poor.

He was awarded the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for his work promoting economic development.

National elections are due in Bangladesh by the end of January, but rights groups and foreign governments have long raised concerns over efforts by Hasina’s government to silence criticism and stamp out political dissent.

“We are deeply concerned by the threats to democracy and human rights that we have observed,” the letter added. It follows an earlier appeal by 40 leaders in March.

“We believe that it is of the utmost importance that the upcoming national election be free and fair”.

The letter, signed by more than 100 Nobel prize winners, as well as former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, U2 singer Bono and East Timorese leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Jose Ramos-Horta, came after a swathe of civil suits were filed against Yunus.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sutlej floods
29 Aug, 2023

Sutlej floods

CLIMATE change-related devastation seems to have become such an ordinary feature of our news cycle that it does not...
Armed & dangerous
Updated 29 Aug, 2023

Armed & dangerous

Kabul's rulers must act like a proper government, and ensure that deadly weapons don’t make their way to militants.
Arshad Nadeem’s feat
29 Aug, 2023

Arshad Nadeem’s feat

THE once unthinkable has been made possible by Arshad Nadeem. The javelin marvel ensured Pakistan got its first ...
The PPP stirs
Updated 28 Aug, 2023

The PPP stirs

Was Aitzaz Ahsan there to bring the bitter rivals together, if only for the sake of upholding the Constitution?
Aiyar’s observations
28 Aug, 2023

Aiyar’s observations

IN the current toxic atmosphere that prevails in the subcontinent, it is rare, particularly in India, to hear voices...
A life cut short
28 Aug, 2023

A life cut short

THE tragic death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in Surrey has put a spotlight on both Pakistan and the UK, where...