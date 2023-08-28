DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 28, 2023

Additional grants plugged, except for ‘severe disasters’

Khaleeq Kiani Published August 28, 2023 Updated August 28, 2023 07:02am
In this August 18 photo, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar chairs a meeting of the federal cabinet. — DawnNewsTV
In this August 18 photo, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar chairs a meeting of the federal cabinet. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government has tightened the fiscal policy, banning supplementary grants except in case of severe natural calamities and setting strict conditions for diverting funds to other objectives until an elected government takes charge.

“No Supplementary Grants for any additional unbudgeted spending over the parliamentary appro­ved level in FY24 [current fiscal year] will be appr­oved in order to remain within the approved budgetary allocation, at least until the formation of a new government after the elections (except if needed to respond to a severe natural disaster),” the Ministry of Finance told all ministries, divisions and associated departments and entities in a memorandum.

It said cases for supplementary grants, even in severe natural disasters, would be considered where no funds could be made available through reappropriation. In that case, the technical supplementary grants would be taken up once the principal accounting officer leading the entity concerned provides a certificate that all avenues had been exhausted and this would need to be verified by the relevant accounting organisation.

Such supplementary grants would also be considered if the principal accounting officer provides valid justification and cogent reasons for demanding the grant and the finance ministry’s expenditure wing supports these justifications and certifications.

Caretakers set strict conditions for technical grants until elected govt takes over

Regarding the technical supplementary grants, the memorandum said that only principal accounting officers would submit requests for the provision of funds with the identification of resources under other demands and certificates regarding equivalent surrender from the heads from where the funds are to be surrendered.

The expenditure wing will examine cases in detail and submit recommendations for consideration by the budget wing, which will then process the cases in the light of system applications and products in a data process report along with fiscal space available for the approval of funds for diversion.

The finance secretary would then process such requests for approval of the cabinet and its Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Once the federal cabinet approves funds for technical supplementary grants, the principal accounting officer will submit a schedule for the grants duly endorsed by the expenditure wing along with copies of the approved summary and decision of the ECC, ratification of the cabinet and surrender order to the director budget computerisation for entry in the SAP system and subsequent releases by the finance ministry keeping in view the availability of funds and in line with release strategy.

All entities and ministries have been told that if the amount authorised for a particular service for the current financial year is insufficient or that a need has arisen for expenditure upon some new service not included in the approved budget documents, the principal accounting officers would have to follow a tight mechanism for the reappropriation of funds.

It said the principal accounting officers had been provided additional funds to meet the funding requirements of this year’s ad hoc relief allowance announced in the budget for the current fiscal year under a separate cost centre in each grant demand.

The officers have been asked to reappropriate funds in consultation with the finance ministry only for ad hoc relief allowance to cost centres of divisions, attached departments and subordinate offices within respective demands for grants no later than Aug 31.

Within the various heads of account under employee-related expenditure (ERE), the reappropriation of funds would be allowed within an appro­ved demand for grant and appropriation from one head of account to another, provided that no reappropriation will be made from employee-related expenditure head to any other head of account (non-ERE).

In case of a shortfall in employee-related expense allocation during the current fiscal year, the reappropriation of funds from non-ERE heads of account would be made on a priority basis and reappropriation orders duly approved by the relevant officer shall be provided to the accounting organisations for entry into SAP system.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The PPP stirs
Updated 28 Aug, 2023

The PPP stirs

Was Aitzaz Ahsan there to bring the bitter rivals together, if only for the sake of upholding the Constitution?
Aiyar’s observations
28 Aug, 2023

Aiyar’s observations

IN the current toxic atmosphere that prevails in the subcontinent, it is rare, particularly in India, to hear voices...
A life cut short
28 Aug, 2023

A life cut short

THE tragic death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in Surrey has put a spotlight on both Pakistan and the UK, where...
Flashpoint now
Updated 27 Aug, 2023

Flashpoint now

The increasing price of electricity is essentially a governance and fiscal problem for which successive governments are to blame.
Danish proposal
27 Aug, 2023

Danish proposal

A STRING of copycat burnings of the Holy Quran in various European states over the past several months by...
Deadly journey
27 Aug, 2023

Deadly journey

A RECENTLY released Human Rights Watch report makes shocking claims about deadly force used by Saudi border guards...