DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 28, 2023

Fit-again Najibullah returns to Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup

AFP Published August 28, 2023 Updated August 28, 2023 07:02am

KABUL: Middle-order batter Najibullah Zadran returned to Afghanistan’s 17-man squad on Sunday ahead of the Asia Cup after recovering from a knee injury.

The 30-year-old left-hander had to miss the three-match series against Pakistan which Afghanistan lost 3-0 in Colombo on Saturday.

The selection committee hoped Najibullah will be ready for the six-nation event starting in Multan from Wednesday.

“Najibullah missed the recently concluded Pakistan series due to a knee injury but has been included and is expected to recover from the injury prior to the start of the event,” the Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in Lahore on September 3 before rounding off the group stage of the Asia Cup with a game against Sri Lanka at the same venue two days later.

Pakistan will host four matches while Sri Lanka will host nine in the Asia Cup.

All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai has been ruled out of the competition due to a side strain while Gulbadin Naib and Karim Janat have been added to the team.

“Mohammad Saleem Safi and Abdul Rahman, the two fast bowlers, who were part of the squad against Pakistan, have retained their spots in the lineup, but Fareed Ahmad and Wafadar Momand have been left out,” the statement added.

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf (travelling reserve).

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The PPP stirs
Updated 28 Aug, 2023

The PPP stirs

Was Aitzaz Ahsan there to bring the bitter rivals together, if only for the sake of upholding the Constitution?
Aiyar’s observations
28 Aug, 2023

Aiyar’s observations

IN the current toxic atmosphere that prevails in the subcontinent, it is rare, particularly in India, to hear voices...
A life cut short
28 Aug, 2023

A life cut short

THE tragic death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in Surrey has put a spotlight on both Pakistan and the UK, where...
Flashpoint now
Updated 27 Aug, 2023

Flashpoint now

The increasing price of electricity is essentially a governance and fiscal problem for which successive governments are to blame.
Danish proposal
27 Aug, 2023

Danish proposal

A STRING of copycat burnings of the Holy Quran in various European states over the past several months by...
Deadly journey
27 Aug, 2023

Deadly journey

A RECENTLY released Human Rights Watch report makes shocking claims about deadly force used by Saudi border guards...