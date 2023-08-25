Over 8,400 evacuated in past 24hrs as high flood persists at Sutlej’s Islam headworks

More than 8,400 people and 341 animals were evacuated to safe places in the past 24 hours from different Punjab districts as parts of Sutlej river — Islam Headworks — remained in high flood, rescue services reported on Friday.

According to the Punjab government’s Flood Warning Center, River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala was in high flood and kept rising. “The discharge is 122,236 at 10:00 hours on August 25,” it said in an update.

To the southwest, along the Sutlej, Islam Headworks was seeing high flood, with an inflow and outflow of 144,911 cusecs by 12pm.

The situation at Islam Headworks on the Sutlej river at 12pm.—Flood Forecasting Division

As the river was swelling with water, 425 rescue boats along with 1,660 rescuers were deployed to the flooded areas, according to Rescue Punjab Spokesperson Farooq Ahmad.

He gave a breakdown of the number of people and livestock rescued in various districts of the province over the past 24 hours. According to Ahmad:

Kasur: 1,896 people, 108 animals evacuated

Okara: 887 people, 16 animals evacuated

Pakpattan: 2,853 people, 46 animals evacuated

Bahawalnagar: 704 people, 68 animals evacuated

Vehari: 2,124 people, 103 animals evacuated

Similar rescue operations were ongoing in areas of Attari, Puran, Baqir K Mahar, Jamal Kot, Pana Mahar, Head Sulemanki, Darazke, Mahloshekhoka, Nama Jendika, Khairabad and Rateki, he added.

‘Avoid recreational activities’

On the other hand, in a statement, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed that a high-level flood was passing through Islam Headworks.

The statement quoted DG PDMA Imran Qureshi urging people to avoid bathing and any recreational activities in urban rivers and canals. He also called for authorities to remain alert and to enforce the implementation of Section 144 around the rivers.

Rains to continue till Aug 27

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain and thundershowers (with few moderate to heavy falls) were expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from August 23-27 with occasional gaps.

The weather forecaster added that rains were also expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from 24th to 26th August with occasional gaps. While in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat and Khuzdar on August 25-26.