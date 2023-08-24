DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 25, 2023

PDMA alerts authorities in parts of Punjab citing high flood in Sutlej at Islam Headworks

Imran Gabol Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 11:51pm
This photograph shows an aerial view of the flooded Chanda Singh Wala village in Kasur district on August 22. — AFP
This photograph shows an aerial view of the flooded Chanda Singh Wala village in Kasur district on August 22. — AFP

The flood level in Sutlej at Islam Headworks increased to high late on Thursday, with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab saying the water level at the point had surpassed 120,000 cusecs.

Earlier in the day, updates by the PDMA and Flood Forecasting Divison showed the river was in medium flood at the location.

Keeping in view the latest situation, the PDMA issued alerts to the local administrations in Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari and Lodhran.

The authority’s statement quoted Director General Imran Qureshi as saying that all arrangements had been made to deal with any emergency situation and the situation was being monitored round the clock from the PDMA’s control room.

Meanwhile, the statement added, Sutlej was in medium flood at Sulemanki Headworks and Ganda Singh Wala.

Earlier tonight, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the flow of water in Sutlej could rise in the coming five to six days due to the possible release of water by India.

The NDMA urged the PDMA to ensure the evacuation of people from low-lying areas that could be affected by the flood in Sutlej.

The PDMA and Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment have warned that the water level in the Sutlej River may rise further over the next 24 hours after rains in the upper catchment areas.

Meanwhile, official data had showed rescue teams have evacuated 81,136 people and transported 148,284 to safe locations from July 9 to Aug 23 in the 22 flood-hit districts of the province.

Besides, 16 people had lost their lives and 36 were injured due to high flood in riverine areas, Rescue 1122 had said.

Previously, Qureshi said in a statement that steps were being taken to inform the public about any emergency situation arising.

“Apart from social media, TV, and newspapers, awareness campaigns are also being conducted through announcements in mosques,” he had said, stressing that district administration in vulnerable areas should ensure a ban on bathing in rivers.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Battagram rescue
Updated 24 Aug, 2023

Battagram rescue

Critical infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, is needed to connect settlements in remote places.
Weakening rupee
24 Aug, 2023

Weakening rupee

THE rupee is yet again facing renewed pressure due to multiple factors. These include a resurging current account...
Privatising PIA
24 Aug, 2023

Privatising PIA

REPORTS that the lossmaking national flag carrier PIA has grounded 11 aircraft, or a third of its fleet, over the...
Persisting doubts
Updated 23 Aug, 2023

Persisting doubts

As the debate over changes to Army Act, Official secrets law and their legal status continues, dark clouds are gathering over Aiwan-i-Sadr.
Show of solidarity
23 Aug, 2023

Show of solidarity

IT is some solace that the government has demonstrated more empathy with victims of communal violence in Jaranwala...
Women’s football
23 Aug, 2023

Women’s football

THE month-long women’s football contest ended Down Under on Sunday — with many moments of unbridled joy and many...