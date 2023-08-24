PDMA alerts authorities in parts of Punjab citing high flood in Sutlej at Islam Headworks

The flood level in Sutlej at Islam Headworks increased to high late on Thursday, with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab saying the water level at the point had surpassed 120,000 cusecs.

Earlier in the day, updates by the PDMA and Flood Forecasting Divison showed the river was in medium flood at the location.

Keeping in view the latest situation, the PDMA issued alerts to the local administrations in Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari and Lodhran.

The authority’s statement quoted Director General Imran Qureshi as saying that all arrangements had been made to deal with any emergency situation and the situation was being monitored round the clock from the PDMA’s control room.

Meanwhile, the statement added, Sutlej was in medium flood at Sulemanki Headworks and Ganda Singh Wala.

Earlier tonight, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the flow of water in Sutlej could rise in the coming five to six days due to the possible release of water by India.

The NDMA urged the PDMA to ensure the evacuation of people from low-lying areas that could be affected by the flood in Sutlej.

The PDMA and Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment have warned that the water level in the Sutlej River may rise further over the next 24 hours after rains in the upper catchment areas.

Meanwhile, official data had showed rescue teams have evacuated 81,136 people and transported 148,284 to safe locations from July 9 to Aug 23 in the 22 flood-hit districts of the province.

Besides, 16 people had lost their lives and 36 were injured due to high flood in riverine areas, Rescue 1122 had said.

Previously, Qureshi said in a statement that steps were being taken to inform the public about any emergency situation arising.

“Apart from social media, TV, and newspapers, awareness campaigns are also being conducted through announcements in mosques,” he had said, stressing that district administration in vulnerable areas should ensure a ban on bathing in rivers.