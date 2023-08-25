Senior doctor kills teenage daughter, her friend for ‘honour’ in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal

A senior doctor fatally shot his teenage daughter and her friend “in the name of honour” near Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Friday, police said.

East-SSP Zubair Nazeer Shaikh told Dawn.com that the suspect was associated with Sindh Government Qatar Hospital in Orangi.

Shaikh said the girl’s father, identified as Rafiq Shaikh, holds an MBBS qualification and serves as the chief medical officer at the government-run hospital.

He said that the victims were inside a car when the girl’s father began firing indiscriminately at the girl and her friend.

Preliminary investigations indicated the double homicide was linked to “honour”, the senior official added.

The bodies were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for necessary legal procedures.

According to police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, the girl sustained four gunshot wounds, while the male victim suffered eight bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Sachal police said the girl was identified as Laraib, aged between 16 and 17, and her male companion was identified as 35-year-old Ahsan Waqar.

The incident occurred at Bakhar Goth, near Chapal Plaza, it added.

In a similar incident in May this year, a young woman was allegedly shot dead by her brother for “honour” in Phase VI of Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The suspect had told the police that his sister had “illicit relations” with a person because of whom he shot her.