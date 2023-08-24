8 people rescued from cable car in KP’s Battagram not given medical aid, claims local activist

Eight people rescued on Tuesday from a dangling cable car, which got stuck mid-air due to snapped wires in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Battagram’s Allai tehsil, have reportedly not received any medical assistance to assess their health condition, it emerged today.

The incident sparked nationwide panic over the trapped individuals in the cable car. It received widespread TV coverage, showing the military leading the rescue with other authorities. Locals had also joined the effort to assist in the passenger rescue.

The incident had occurred on Tuesday morning when six students and two locals were commuting on it.

They got stuck when two wires of the cable car snapped, Allai Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jawad Hussain had told Dawn.com, adding the cable car was privately run by locals for transportation across rivers as there were no roads or bridges in the area. The two involved in running the cable car operations were also arrested yesterday.

After around 14 hours, the successful completion of the rescue operation was first confirmed in a statement issued by Rescue 1122 and later by the military’s media affairs wing.

However, in a latest development today, local social activist Dr. Fayyaz Panjgul told Dawn.com that, among eight rescued persons through ground operation no one got medical check up and treatment.

Dr. Panjgul, who is also the chairman of a non-governmental organisation Fikre Insaniyat Foundation, claimed that among those rescued, there was a 14-year-old student named Ibrar who purportedly sustained a hand injury and was feeling unwell.

“However, right after being rescued, he was sent home on foot without any medical checkup due to his home being on the opposite side of the mountain where the incident occurred.”

The journey to his home took over an hour, the activist added.

He emphasised that the student who was rescued had to travel by foot at night, and the following morning, the district administration and media requested him to come to the government school located in Batangi.

Furthermore, he asserted that on Wednesday, during a media interview with the student, he suddenly began expressing discomfort and crying, mentioning pain in his lower abdomen.

Dr. Panjgul further explained that he escorted him to a nearby basic health unit called BHU Bracharr. There, a health technician administered him a pain relief injection to expedite his recovery.

He mentioned that upon inquiring about his family, the boy disclosed that he was an orphan with no siblings. Dr. Panjgul said that the boy and his mother were the sole occupants of their home, and they were facing significant financial constraints.

When asked if he had received any medical assistance after being rescued, he responded in the negative, stating that he had not been provided with any form of medical aid during that time.

Meanwhile, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, the Director of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, mentioned to Dawn.com that the rescued students come from modest backgrounds, lacking privileges.

“These students, who travel for hours on foot to attend school and receive education, are the true heroes. They are well aware of the significance of education, which is why they are willing to risk their lives and journey to educational institutions,” he added.

The director also announced to upgrade Government Middle School Baracharr to a high school and Government High School Batangi to a higher secondary school. He said the step was aimed at facilitating students, ensuring that they no longer need to rely on a cable car or river crossing to access their schools.

“Now these students will get education in their respective areas,” he said.

Separately, Assistant District Education Officer (ADEO) Shaukat confirmed to Dawn.com that the process of upgrading had already commenced. He cited directions from secretary of education who sought a report on government schools in the district that currently rely on cable cars for access.

He further mentioned that there were approximately four or five such schools within the district, and the respective reports for these schools had been forwarded to the secretary of education’s office.

PM awards certificates to rescuers

Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar awarded commendation certificates to the commandos, armed forces personnel and local residents who rescued trapped passengers two days ago, according to APP.

The prime minister, addressing the commemoration ceremony held at the PM Office, said the recognition was well-deserved by every individual involved, who exhibited remarkable prowess in orchestrating the mission to a triumphant conclusion.

He remarked that the successful endeavour was a collaborative achievement, acknowledging that recognition was also due to those who, from the confines of their homes, prayed for the safe and successful rescue operation.