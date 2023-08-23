DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 23, 2023

President Alvi invites CEC Raja for meeting to fix ‘appropriate date’ for election

Dawn.com Published August 23, 2023 Updated August 23, 2023 04:40pm

President Arif Alvi has invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja for a meeting today or tomorrow to “fix an appropriate date” for general elections.

Alvi wrote a letter to the CEC today, citing the constitutional requirement for the president to decide a date for general elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA).

In the letter, posted on the Presidency’s account on X, the president noted that the NA was dissolved on the advice of then-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 9 — three days ahead of its mandated period.

And “by virtue of Article 48(5) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the president is obliged to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of dissolution for the holding of general elections of [the] assembly”, the letter read.

In view of this, he added, the CEC was invited to meet him today or tomorrow to set an “appropriate date” for elections.

More to follow

Election 2023
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Persisting doubts
Updated 23 Aug, 2023

Persisting doubts

As the debate over changes to Army Act, Official secrets law and their legal status continues, dark clouds are gathering over Aiwan-i-Sadr.
Show of solidarity
23 Aug, 2023

Show of solidarity

IT is some solace that the government has demonstrated more empathy with victims of communal violence in Jaranwala...
Women’s football
23 Aug, 2023

Women’s football

THE month-long women’s football contest ended Down Under on Sunday — with many moments of unbridled joy and many...
‘No’ means ‘yes’
Updated 22 Aug, 2023

‘No’ means ‘yes’

If President Alvi truly believes he was deceived, he has responsibility to restore the sanctity of his office.
Arrests & abductions
22 Aug, 2023

Arrests & abductions

THE season of arrests based on dubious charges and abductions of citizens from their homes in Pakistan is clearly in...
Deadly road accident
22 Aug, 2023

Deadly road accident

THE horrible accident on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway early Sunday morning in which at least 18 bus passengers were...