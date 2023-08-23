DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 23, 2023

MDCAT portal for online fee submission to open from today

Ikram Junaidi Published August 23, 2023 Updated August 23, 2023 07:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has decided to launch an online platform where candidates appearing for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) can submit their fees.

It may be mentioned here that almost 9,000 candidates had submitted forms to appear in the exam, but they failed to complete their registration due to non-payment of their fee.

The portal will now be open for 48 hours on Aug 23 and 24.

According to a statement, as per the prime minister’s directives, the PMDC extended the date of MDCAT 2023 and rescheduled it to Sept 10 this year.

“Keeping in view the larger interest of the students and allowing the remaining students, who were not able to complete their MDCAT registration due to non-submission of fee, they are again being given limited time by the council to complete their applications,” it stated.

Till the last date of submission of the application of MDCAT, 202,336 candidates submitted their applications for the registration wherein 189,261 candidates were able to successfully complete the registration for the examination.

The students, who have submitted their registration forms for the forthcoming MDCAT 2023, yet have experienced delays in payment processing, now have the option to present their previously generated challans.

Alternatively, they can acquire a new challan form (incurring a late registration fee), either through debit/credit card or by using the challan form method. This will facilitate their registration for the exam.

Published in Dawn, August 23th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Persisting doubts
Updated 23 Aug, 2023

Persisting doubts

As the debate over changes to Army Act, Official secrets law and their legal status continues, dark clouds are gathering over Aiwan-i-Sadr.
Show of solidarity
23 Aug, 2023

Show of solidarity

IT is some solace that the government has demonstrated more empathy with victims of communal violence in Jaranwala...
Women’s football
23 Aug, 2023

Women’s football

THE month-long women’s football contest ended Down Under on Sunday — with many moments of unbridled joy and many...
‘No’ means ‘yes’
Updated 22 Aug, 2023

‘No’ means ‘yes’

If President Alvi truly believes he was deceived, he has responsibility to restore the sanctity of his office.
Arrests & abductions
22 Aug, 2023

Arrests & abductions

THE season of arrests based on dubious charges and abductions of citizens from their homes in Pakistan is clearly in...
Deadly road accident
22 Aug, 2023

Deadly road accident

THE horrible accident on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway early Sunday morning in which at least 18 bus passengers were...