MDCAT portal for online fee submission to open from today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has decided to launch an online platform where candidates appearing for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) can submit their fees.

It may be mentioned here that almost 9,000 candidates had submitted forms to appear in the exam, but they failed to complete their registration due to non-payment of their fee.

The portal will now be open for 48 hours on Aug 23 and 24.

According to a statement, as per the prime minister’s directives, the PMDC extended the date of MDCAT 2023 and rescheduled it to Sept 10 this year.

“Keeping in view the larger interest of the students and allowing the remaining students, who were not able to complete their MDCAT registration due to non-submission of fee, they are again being given limited time by the council to complete their applications,” it stated.

Till the last date of submission of the application of MDCAT, 202,336 candidates submitted their applications for the registration wherein 189,261 candidates were able to successfully complete the registration for the examination.

The students, who have submitted their registration forms for the forthcoming MDCAT 2023, yet have experienced delays in payment processing, now have the option to present their previously generated challans.

Alternatively, they can acquire a new challan form (incurring a late registration fee), either through debit/credit card or by using the challan form method. This will facilitate their registration for the exam.

Published in Dawn, August 23th, 2023