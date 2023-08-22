6 Indian ‘smugglers’ arrested from inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

The Pakistan Rangers troops deployed along the international border with India have apprehended six Indian nationals inside Pakistani territory between July 29 and August 3, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Indians were trying to smuggle “narcotics, weapons and ammunition” into Pakistan.

“It shows likely complicity of BSF troops in narco and weapons smuggling,” the ISPR said. “In addition, it is also surprising that Indian BSF troops have so far failed to report six missing citizens.”

Four of these smugglers, the ISPR said, belong to the Indian Ferozpur, namely Gurmeej, son of Guldeep Singh, Shinder Singh son of Bhora Singh, Juginder Singh son of Thakur Singh and Vishal son of Jagga. Rattan Pal Singh belongs to Jalandhar and Garvender Singh belongs to Ludhiana.

“These Indian smugglers will be dealt [with] as per law of the land for illegally entering into Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities,” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing added that the security forces of Pakistan “will continue to maintain vigil and expect that Indian BSF will act professionally and sever their ties with smuggling rackets operating from their territory”.

Violating the ceasefire, again

Yesterday, the Indian army violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the second time in as many months. According to the ISPR, Indian troops martyred a villager in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) while he was working in his field.

The ISPR had said the attack was “blatant Indian aggression” and in clear violation of the existing ceasefire understandings.

“Pakistan desires peace and tranquillity at its borders, however, all necessary measures will be taken to protect the life and property of our citizens,” the military’s media wing added.

“Any misadventure against the people of Pakistan will be befittingly responded at the time and place of our choosing.”

The latest ceasefire violation by the Indian army was condemned in the strongest terms by political leaders in Azad Kashmir.