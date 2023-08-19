Police get remand of 128 suspects in Jaranwala violence

TOBA TEK SINGH: An additional district and sessions judge on Friday sent the 128 suspects allegedly involved in the attacks on churches and the Christian localities of Jaranwala on physical remand for two days.

The Jaranwala City police produced the suspects before the judge and sought two days physical remand of all of them. Sources said that after the judge approved the police request, the suspects were shifted to Faisalabad for interrogation.

According to Punjab Minister for Information Amir Mir, 1,470 people have been booked for the attacks while 145 of them have so far been arrested by police.

Those arrested include the two prime suspects who had incited violence against the Christians. They main suspects were taken into custody by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Meanwhile, the revenue department has sent its survey report to Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on the damage done to the churches and houses of the Christian community during the riots.

The Jaranwala tehsildar confirmed, in his report, that 19 churches and 86 houses were burnt by the mob during the violence.

The report said that four churches were set ablaze at Chak 126-GB, three churches and 40 houses at Essa Nagri, two churches and 29 houses in Christian Colony, two churches and 12 houses at Chak 240-GB, two churches and five houses at Chak 238-GB, two churches each in Mohallah Farooq Park and Muharranwala and one church each was burnt in Mohallah Campwala and Basti near the telephone exchange.

DC Sheikh visited localities of the Christians in Jaranwala on Friday and inspected the process of restoration of gas and electricity to the burnt houses.

He asked the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) officials to install new power and gas meters where they were burnt or damaged, for the immediate restoration of both utilities.

RELIEF CAMP: Faisalabad RPO Dr Abid Khan said a relief camp had been established at the Jarranwala Daanish School building for those Christian community people whose houses were burnt or damaged during Wednesday riots. He said meal was being served to all displaced families in the camp.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2023