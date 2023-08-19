Three suspects remanded in Sukkur journalist’s murder case

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Anti-Terrorism Court-I, presided over by Abdul Rehman Qazi, on Friday gave three suspects in police remand for interrogation regarding their alleged involvement in the murder of senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar.

Mr Mahar, associated with a private Sindhi TV channel and newspaper, was shot dead near St. Saviour School in Sukkur late Sunday (Aug 13) evening by unknown bike-riders while he was travelling by his car.

Bakhshal alias Bakhshu, Babar Mahar and Munawwar Mahar are among nearly a dozen suspects and their facilitators nominated in the FIR registered against them at the C-Section police station of Sukkur. The FIR was lodged by Karamullah Mahar, the elder brother of the victim.

The police conducted scores of raids since Monday to arrest the suspects but only three of them, Bakhshal, Babar and Munawwar, could be arrested so far.

On Friday, the investigation officer (IO) of the case, Muslim Shaikh, produced the three suspects before the ATC-I judge and sought their 14-day remand. However, the judge granted their six days’ remand.

The murder of Jam Mohammad Mahar had sparked protests by the journalist community in many cities and towns of Sindh. Activists of nearly all political parties, nationalist groups and civil society organisations joined in the protests held across the week.

On Aug 16, the home department constituted a seven-member joint investigation team to probe the incident. It comprises representatives of the civil and military intelligence agencies as well as the Rangers and FIA. The JIT has been entitled to seek assistance of any other agency or department. It is supposed to finalise its findings within 30 days after its constitution.

