PDMA forecasts rain, issues fresh flood warning

LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a flood warning until Aug 7 as the province braces for more monsoon rains.

The PDMA sounded the alarm on Friday as it anticipated a continuation of the monsoon rains in various districts of the province, exacerbating the already critical flooding situation. It predicted a combination of light and heavy rainfall in the upper regions, surrounding major rivers.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, the river Ravi is currently grappling with a low-level flood at Sidhanai. The river’s inflow has surged to 52,040 cusecs while the outflow measures 36,840 cusecs.

Adding to the worries, the river Sutlej is having low-level flood at both Sulemanki and Islam points. At Sulemanki, the inflow has reached 76,035 cusecs, with an outflow of 62,877 cusecs while Head Islam is facing an inflow of 66,643 cusecs and an outflow of 65,743 cusecs.

The Jhelum river is also presenting a significant risk, particularly at Mangala where a high-level flood warning is in effect. The increasing water levels at this location could spell disaster if not adequately managed.

PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi has issued a set of directives to the administrations concerned. The top priority is vigilance, and precautionary measures to be taken promptly. The citizens are urged to exercise caution and refrain from approaching mud walls, ceilings, power lines and poles. Unnecessary travel near the rivers should be avoided at all costs to minimize the risk of accidents and casualties.

DG Qureshi has enforced Section 144 along the riverbanks to prevent gatherings and ensure that people remain at a safe distance from hazardous areas.

