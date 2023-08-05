DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2023

PDMA forecasts rain, issues fresh flood warning

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 5, 2023 Updated August 5, 2023 12:13pm

LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a flood warning until Aug 7 as the province braces for more monsoon rains.

The PDMA sounded the alarm on Friday as it anticipated a continuation of the monsoon rains in various districts of the province, exacerbating the already critical flooding situation. It predicted a combination of light and heavy rainfall in the upper regions, surrounding major rivers.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, the river Ravi is currently grappling with a low-level flood at Sidhanai. The river’s inflow has surged to 52,040 cusecs while the outflow measures 36,840 cusecs.

Adding to the worries, the river Sutlej is having low-level flood at both Sulemanki and Islam points. At Sulemanki, the inflow has reached 76,035 cusecs, with an outflow of 62,877 cusecs while Head Islam is facing an inflow of 66,643 cusecs and an outflow of 65,743 cusecs.

The Jhelum river is also presenting a significant risk, particularly at Mangala where a high-level flood warning is in effect. The increasing water levels at this location could spell disaster if not adequately managed.

PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi has issued a set of directives to the administrations concerned. The top priority is vigilance, and precautionary measures to be taken promptly. The citizens are urged to exercise caution and refrain from approaching mud walls, ceilings, power lines and poles. Unnecessary travel near the rivers should be avoided at all costs to minimize the risk of accidents and casualties.

DG Qureshi has enforced Section 144 along the riverbanks to prevent gatherings and ensure that people remain at a safe distance from hazardous areas.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election intrigue
05 Aug, 2023

Election intrigue

Unfortunately, all signs right now indicate extensive pre-poll engineering is being done to avoid any "undesirable" outcome of the exercise.
AML/CFT focus
05 Aug, 2023

AML/CFT focus

ON the face of it, the hasty passage of a crucial bill to establish an authority is a continuation of the efforts...
Bajaur lessons
05 Aug, 2023

Bajaur lessons

THE ghastly attack targeting a JUI-F rally in Bajaur on Sunday illustrates the dangers political parties face during...
Road to peace
Updated 04 Aug, 2023

Road to peace

Pakistan and India will have to do the heavy lifting themselves if they are to achieve a breakthrough.
Borrowing heavily
04 Aug, 2023

Borrowing heavily

THE government’s desire to find ways around the long-standing reforms agenda and frequent deviations from previous...
Human rights policy
04 Aug, 2023

Human rights policy

IT is unfortunate that our human rights legislation appears more aspirational than practical. The Sindh...