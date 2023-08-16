Multiple churches vandalised in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala over blasphemy allegations: police

A number of churches were vandalised in the Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad on Wednesday over blasphemy allegations, officials said.

Imran Bhatti, the pastor of the Jaranwala tehsil, told Dawn.com that the Salvation Army Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church and Shehroonwala Church situated in the Isa Nagri area were ransacked.

He added that the house of a Christian cleaner, who was accused of blasphemy, was also demolished.

Meanwhile, the police registered a first information report against the accused under sections 295B (defiling, etc., of the Holy Quran) and 295C (use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of the Holy Prophet) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Multiple churches in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala were vandalised on Wednesday. — Photo by author

Speaking to Dawn.com, Punjab police chief Usman Anwar said the police were negotiating with the protesters and the area had been cordoned off.

“There are narrow lanes [in the area] in which small two to three marla churches are located and there is one main church … they have vandalised portions of the churches,” he said.

The official stated that efforts were under way to contain the situation by engaging with peace committees and police across the province had been activated.

“The assistant commissioner of the area, a member of the Christian community, has also been evacuated after people turned against him,” Anwar added.

However, Christian leaders alleged that the police remained silent spectators.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), President Bishop of the Church of Pakistan Azad Marshall said that Bibles had been desecrated and Christians were tortured and harassed “having been falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran”.

“We cry out for justice and action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice and the safety of all citizens to intervene immediately and assure us that our lives are valuable in our own homeland that has just celebrated independence and freedom,” he demanded.

Bishop Marshall added that all priests, bishops and lay people were “deeply pained and distressed” at the incident.

Former senator Afrasiab Khattak condemned the incident and demanded that the culprits should be brought to book.

“Pakistani state has failed to provide security to the worship places of people who follow religions other than Islam. Impunity to the crimes committed in the name of religion has emboldened extremists and terrorists,” he added.

Balochistan Senator Sarfaraz Bughti also called on the Punjab government to enforce its full might to protect churches and Christian hope.

“We, as a Pakistani, can’t allow the madness happening in Jaranwala,” he said on X. “We have a responsibility toward the minorities in our country, and we couldn’t let the crisis worsen any further!” Bughti added.

More to follow