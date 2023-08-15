DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 15, 2023

PKR loses Rs3 against dollar in interbank

Talqeen Zubairi | Reuters Published August 15, 2023 Updated August 15, 2023 04:55pm

The rupee fell by Rs3.01 against the US dollar on Tuesday during interbank trade.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency was changing hands at Rs291.50 at the day’s hand, dropping by one per cent against the previous close of Rs288.49.

The dollar was trading for Rs300 in the open market in the afternoon.

Currency dealer Zafar Paracha said that the rupee’s depreciation was “expected”. He said that the under the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the difference between the open market and the interbank market should be 1pc.

He said that the open market was witnessing an “upward trend”, adding that this also had an effect on the interbank market.

Paracha went on to say that the caretaker set-up also had an effect on the dollar rate, as the outgoing government usually left difficult decisions to the former as it does not have a “political stake”.

The currency dealer expected that the rupee would “remain under pressure”. He noted that the government’s policies were in conflict with each other and called for undertaking structural reforms.

“Our financial credentials are excellent. But our policies are (lacking),” he said.

The US dollar had hit 302 against the rupee in the open market on Saturday, going beyond the boundaries marked by the IMF to keep the difference in open and interbank exchange rates in the range of 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

Under the $3 billion standby arrangement signed with the IMF in late June, the previous coalition government agreed to maintain a single currency rate in both interbank and open markets, with a slight difference of up to 1.5pc increase in the open market’s value.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Resurgent terrorism
Updated 15 Aug, 2023

Resurgent terrorism

AS the nation enters a period of political transition, there is a critical need to stay focused on counterterrorism...
Out of line
15 Aug, 2023

Out of line

HAS the state criminalised peaceful demonstrations and protests? Is even supporting and sympathising with the PTI ...
Nawaz’s return?
Updated 15 Aug, 2023

Nawaz’s return?

It is surprising that someone who has in the past faced political persecution and seen the inside of jail cells is not willing to face reality today.
‘Reviving’ PIA
14 Aug, 2023

‘Reviving’ PIA

AFTER trying numerous ‘revival plans’ to turn around the lossmaking national carrier, Pakistani policymakers...
Jinnah to now
Updated 14 Aug, 2023

Jinnah to now

The continual infringement of the Constitution has left a faint watermark of what should have been a robust democratic culture.
Stoking controversy
14 Aug, 2023

Stoking controversy

AMONGST the spate of laws rushed through parliament as the sun set on the tenure of the PDM coalition is the ...