Uncertainty still surrounds Nawaz’s return

LONDON: Reports of the impending return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif are once again making the rounds, but with no official announcement from Nawaz himself, and no date set, both his party and supporters back home are in the dark about when he will actually leave London, where he has been based since 2019.

Over the last year, especially since the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the change at the helm in April 2022, at several points some PML-N leaders claimed that the senior Sharif is “coming back to Pakistan next month”.

At the end of June, when the PML-N leader was in Dubai, many in his party hoped that, being less than three hours away by air, he may come back to Pakistan. In fact, a letter was sent out by Rana Sanaullah to PML-N presidents and divisional secretaries in mid-July instructing them to inform their MNAs, MPAs and party workers to prepare for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

“Whenever the leadership sets a date, the preparations for Mian Nawaz Sharif’s return should be complete and caravans should come from the union council level,” it said. But no date emerged, and Nawaz left the UAE, went to Europe for a break, and returned to London this month.

PML-N insider says party’s supreme leader may not come back before new CJP is sworn in

One PML-N insider told Dawn he may not return before the new CJP is sworn in.

“We have to see if he comes in the presence of this CJP or not. We cannot take a risk, he is 74, he is diabetic, two heart surgeries and multiple ailments. Can’t put him in the position that can put his life in danger.”

Speaking to Dawn, Khawaja Asif said: “Mian sb will come in September, that is certain. But when in September, that has to be decided.”

Last week, in response to a question by an anchor, outgoing prime minister and Nawaz’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif said Nawaz will return in September.

Given past claims, is this fresh announcement of Nawaz’s return simply wishful thinking or is the senior leader’s return imminent? Party sources and insiders link his return to two key factors: the first being the announcement of the general election schedule, and the second, the movement on cases Nawaz is currently embroiled in.

“Shahbaz Sharif may have made an off the cuff remark when the question was posed to him, but no date has been set for Nawaz’s return,” one party leader told Dawn. “His return is linked to the announcement of a date for the election. Until then, there is nothing concrete.”

The leader said that the date September 16 is being floated, but only because it is linked to the retirement of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, whom Nawaz has been a vocal critic of, and whom the party feels will not take a lenient view in the cases against him.

“Nawaz is declared an absconder by the high court, so he has to surrender to the court and let the court decide if he will be sent to jail, or if he will be allowed to serve his sentence under house arrest – which is the lenient view,” the leader added.

Then, the leader said, is the question of his appeals against conviction and the question of whether his disqualification is limited to five years.

In the past, many senior PML-N figures have told Dawn that the elder Sharif’s return is “critical” before the country goes to the polls, as his presence will give the party a boost and revitalise workers.

This time, too, a senior party member shared that his return is a must before elections, as only he can galvanise the party and voter into action through his physical presence.

“No discussion has taken place between the party leadership and senior leaders,” another PML-N leader told Dawn, adding “he should be here (in Pakistan) but we have not been informed or engaged on this issue at all”.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2023