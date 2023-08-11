DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 11, 2023

Asian Games athletes to get support from PSB, POA

APP Published August 11, 2023 Updated August 11, 2023 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: The athletes will be given full support and the facilities required to prepare themselves for next month’s Asian Games being staged in Hangzhou, China, it was emphasised during a meeting of top officials of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) here on Thursday.

PSB director general Shoaib Khoso and POA secretary general Mohammad Khalid Mahmood discussed important matters relating to the country’s participation in the Asian Games during the meeting held at the PSB office.

A 305-strong contingent from Pakistan, comprising male and female athletes, is set to participate in the Sept 23-Oct 8 Games, which will be the 19th edition of the continental extravaganza.

To support the athletes, the Pakistan contingent for the Asian Games has been divided into three groups.

The first group of athletes is receiving support from the PSB while the second is partially supported. The third group is getting backing from the POA.

This approach aims to provide the best possible resources and assistance to our athletes as they represent our nation on this grand stage, it was expressed in the meeting.

Published in Dawn, August 11th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A fresh start
Updated 11 Aug, 2023

A fresh start

It not only failed in its fiduciary duty under two separate governments, but it also actively undermined Parliament.
Pipeline confusion
11 Aug, 2023

Pipeline confusion

THE lack of a coherent official narrative on the status of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline has caused some...
Transplant tourism
11 Aug, 2023

Transplant tourism

AFTER a period of relative quiet, ‘transplant tourism’ is again making a comeback. The term refers to the...
Democracy lost
Updated 10 Aug, 2023

Democracy lost

One is now inclined to believe that bringing down the PTI government was never about principle.
Better half?
10 Aug, 2023

Better half?

THE moral anxiety ailing much of society on the idea of equal rights has turned the nikahnama into a tangled web of...
Pipeline in doldrums
10 Aug, 2023

Pipeline in doldrums

A RECENT policy statement made by the outgoing government in the National Assembly confirms that the decade-old...