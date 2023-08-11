Asian Games athletes to get support from PSB, POA

ISLAMABAD: The athletes will be given full support and the facilities required to prepare themselves for next month’s Asian Games being staged in Hangzhou, China, it was emphasised during a meeting of top officials of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) here on Thursday.

PSB director general Shoaib Khoso and POA secretary general Mohammad Khalid Mahmood discussed important matters relating to the country’s participation in the Asian Games during the meeting held at the PSB office.

A 305-strong contingent from Pakistan, comprising male and female athletes, is set to participate in the Sept 23-Oct 8 Games, which will be the 19th edition of the continental extravaganza.

To support the athletes, the Pakistan contingent for the Asian Games has been divided into three groups.

The first group of athletes is receiving support from the PSB while the second is partially supported. The third group is getting backing from the POA.

This approach aims to provide the best possible resources and assistance to our athletes as they represent our nation on this grand stage, it was expressed in the meeting.

