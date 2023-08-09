COAS Munir asserts Pak Army’s capability to ‘thwart nefarious designs of adversaries’

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Army possessed all the resources to “thwart [the] nefarious designs of its adversaries”.

A press release issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) quoted the COAS as saying: “Pakistan Army was alive to the existing and emerging challenges and possessed the wherewithal to thwart nefarious designs of its adversaries through the entire gamut of threat.”

He made these remarks while visiting the Tilla Field firing ranges near Jhelum, where he witnessed “live fire and manoeuvres of the advanced VT-4 tanks, shoot and scoot capabilities of long-range SH-15 artillery guns, and innovative equipment display”.

Gen Munir was received by the Mangla Corps commander and was briefed on the operational readiness of the Strike Corps, the press release said.

He appreciated the “high degree of professionalism, battle worthiness and offensive spirit” displayed by the troops of the Strike Corps.

The COAS also appreciated the combat proficiency of the crews and their mastery over state-of-the-art weaponry, the ISPR said.

Gen Munir’s statement comes days after he said that the “involvement of Afghan nationals” in terrorism incidents in Pakistan was “detrimental to regional peace [and] stability”.