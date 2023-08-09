DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 09, 2023

COAS Munir asserts Pak Army’s capability to ‘thwart nefarious designs of adversaries’

Iftikhar Shirazi Published August 9, 2023 Updated August 9, 2023 04:48pm
COAS Gen Asim Munir witnesses innovative equipment during a visit to the Tilla Field firing ranges near Jhelum on Wednesday. — Photo provided by author
COAS Gen Asim Munir witnesses innovative equipment during a visit to the Tilla Field firing ranges near Jhelum on Wednesday. — Photo provided by author
COAS Gen Asim Munir greets a soldier during a visit to the Tilla Field firing ranges near Jhelum on Wednesday. — Photo provided by author
COAS Gen Asim Munir greets a soldier during a visit to the Tilla Field firing ranges near Jhelum on Wednesday. — Photo provided by author

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Army possessed all the resources to “thwart [the] nefarious designs of its adversaries”.

A press release issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) quoted the COAS as saying: “Pakistan Army was alive to the existing and emerging challenges and possessed the wherewithal to thwart nefarious designs of its adversaries through the entire gamut of threat.”

He made these remarks while visiting the Tilla Field firing ranges near Jhelum, where he witnessed “live fire and manoeuvres of the advanced VT-4 tanks, shoot and scoot capabilities of long-range SH-15 artillery guns, and innovative equipment display”.

Gen Munir was received by the Mangla Corps commander and was briefed on the operational readiness of the Strike Corps, the press release said.

He appreciated the “high degree of professionalism, battle worthiness and offensive spirit” displayed by the troops of the Strike Corps.

The COAS also appreciated the combat proficiency of the crews and their mastery over state-of-the-art weaponry, the ISPR said.

Gen Munir’s statement comes days after he said that the “involvement of Afghan nationals” in terrorism incidents in Pakistan was “detrimental to regional peace [and] stability”.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Old politics
Updated 09 Aug, 2023

Old politics

Despite the astuteness of his farewell NA speech, it seems Bilawal hasn’t fully read the nation’s mood.
A different tone
09 Aug, 2023

A different tone

RECENT statements by the army’s top brass, as well as the Afghan Taliban leadership, indicate that there is some...
Critical mass
09 Aug, 2023

Critical mass

THE fires of extremism are beginning to consume even those parts of the country that were earlier relatively free of...
Rail tragedy
Updated 08 Aug, 2023

Rail tragedy

One can hardly recall the government making any inquiry public or punishing those responsible for these tragedies.
What’s the hurry?
08 Aug, 2023

What’s the hurry?

THE message that has been broadcast from Islamabad in recent days is troubling. Even as political historians, legal...
Cricketing ties
08 Aug, 2023

Cricketing ties

IDEALLY, sporting ties should not be held hostage by politics, but this is rarely the case in practice, as...