DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 07, 2023

Indian Supreme Court to monitor investigations into Manipur sexual violence cases

Reuters Published August 7, 2023 Updated August 7, 2023 04:17pm

India’s Supreme Court said on Monday it will monitor all cases of violence against women committed during three months of sectarian clashes in the northeastern state of Manipur since May.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said it will appoint a retired senior police official to oversee all complaints of sexual violence to be probed by the federal Central Bureau of Investigations.

The retired police official will report back to the Supreme Court, Chandrachud said.

Last month videos of two tribal Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob of allegedly majority Meitei men had surfaced attracting international condemnation.

The women had said in their police complaints that they were later gang-raped.

Since then several other cases of women being deliberately targeted in violence that has resulted in more than 180 deaths and rendered tens of thousands homeless.

The court has also created a committee of three retired female judges from different high courts to look into the humanitarian issues emerging from the violence.

One of the smallest states in India, Manipur has a population of around 3.2 million. Meiteis, who are 53 per cent of the population reside in the more prosperous valley, while the Kukis with a 16pc population share live largely in the surrounding hills.

Since the clashes broke out in early May the situation has become entrenched, with both sides digging bunkers and using sophisticated weapons to target each other.

India
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Into the unknown
Updated 07 Aug, 2023

Into the unknown

It seems that political parties are barely concerned about constitutional imperatives.
Poor police funding
07 Aug, 2023

Poor police funding

AS police forces across the country paid homage to fallen comrades on Police Martyrs Day this past Friday, the KP ...
Child agony
07 Aug, 2023

Child agony

OURS is a flawed social order. Callous and classist, it is numb to the plague of child labour and abuse, which is...
No surprises
Updated 06 Aug, 2023

No surprises

For the court to hand the PTI chief the maximum possible sentence for the offence he was charged with seems excessive.
Filers and non-filers
06 Aug, 2023

Filers and non-filers

ONE of the major issues with Pakistan’s tax administration is the lack of fairness. The system has been designed ...
Rapacious mining
06 Aug, 2023

Rapacious mining

STRIP the land, plunder the mountains, until all that remains is not even a shadow of a bygone time. That seems to ...