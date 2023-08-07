DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 07, 2023

16 PTI Shangla activists sent to jail over protest

Dawn Report Published August 7, 2023 Updated August 7, 2023 10:50am
The arrested protestors make a victory sign after the court verdict. — Dawn
The arrested protestors make a victory sign after the court verdict. — Dawn

SHANGLA/BAJAUR: Additional district and sessions judges in Shangla’s Alpuri and Chakesar tehsils on Sunday sent 16 activists of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, who were arrested on Saturday, to a prison in Swat for holding protest rallies against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case, thus violating the Section 144.

The Shangla administration had imposed Section 144 on Saturday, banning gatherings for a month. However, the PTI activists agitated against the arrest of their party chairman, forcing the administration to launch a crackdown on them for violating the ban.

Sub-divisional police officer, Puran, Sher Hassan led raids and arrested seven activists, including Puran tehsil chairman Abdul Maula. They were later produced before the judicial magistrate on duty in Alpuri, who sent them to a prison in Swat.

PTI’s Insaf Lawyers’ Forum president Jawad Ali Noor Advocate told Dawn that nine activists, including three brothers of Bisham tehsil council chairman, were sent to jail in Swat by an additional sessions judge, Chakesar, who turned down the police request for a 15-day physical custody of them.

He said the Bisham police had registered FIRs against 15 PTI activists, and arrested nine of them on Saturday.

The lawyer said they had already submitted applications for obtaining bail of the arrested workers.

Meanwhile, the police booked five local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Bajaur tribal district for violating the Section 144, and blocking roads and inciting the public during their protests against the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

They told Dawn that Nawagai tehsil council chairman Dr Khalilur Rahman, Rehan Zeb Khan, Luqman Khan, Abdul Haq and Mujib Danish were booked for staging a protest in the Khar Bazaar on Saturday.

The FIR was registered at a local police station on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Mambar Khan, in-charge of Khar Bazaar police post.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Into the unknown
Updated 07 Aug, 2023

Into the unknown

It seems that political parties are barely concerned about constitutional imperatives.
Poor police funding
07 Aug, 2023

Poor police funding

AS police forces across the country paid homage to fallen comrades on Police Martyrs Day this past Friday, the KP ...
Child agony
07 Aug, 2023

Child agony

OURS is a flawed social order. Callous and classist, it is numb to the plague of child labour and abuse, which is...
No surprises
Updated 06 Aug, 2023

No surprises

For the court to hand the PTI chief the maximum possible sentence for the offence he was charged with seems excessive.
Filers and non-filers
06 Aug, 2023

Filers and non-filers

ONE of the major issues with Pakistan’s tax administration is the lack of fairness. The system has been designed ...
Rapacious mining
06 Aug, 2023

Rapacious mining

STRIP the land, plunder the mountains, until all that remains is not even a shadow of a bygone time. That seems to ...