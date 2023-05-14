Over 60 Karachi workers of PTI get bail, 22 sent to prison

KARACHI: As many as 63 workers of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf were granted bail in cases pertaining to rioting and violence by different judicial magistrates on Saturday.

However, the administrative judge of the antiterrorism courts sent 22 PTI activists to prison on judicial remands in cases registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act against them following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

The police had arrested the activists in different parts of the metropolis in connection with their alleged involvement in May 9 violence.

The police brought 54 suspects in court and the investigating officers sought their physical remand. Defence counsel argued that the protests were peaceful and they were framed in the cases and pleaded for bail.

The courts of judicial magistrates (west) granted them bail against a surety bond of Rs5,000 each.

Police also produced nine activists before a judicial magistrate (Malir) for remand in a case pertaining to blocking a road in Sohrab Goth and damaging property. However, their lawyers pleaded for bail and the court ordered the release of suspects under Section 63 (discharge of person apprehended) of the criminal procedure code.

The police also produced 22 PTI workers before the administrative judge of the antiterrorism courts for their alleged involvement in violent protests on Rashid Minhas Road near Millennium Mall.

The administrative judge sent them to prison on 14-day judicial remand and directed the IO to file investigation report by the next hearing.

