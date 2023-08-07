Federal govt approves mega project for GB

GILGIT: The federal government has approved a mega project for Gilgit-Baltistan to address climate change impacts and overcome electricity shortage in the region.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting recently approved the rural development and climate resilient project worth over Rs16 billion.

The project is supported by AFD (French Development Agency), European Union and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and is estimated to cost Rs16.26bn with foreign financing amounting to Rs1.1 billion.

GB Additional Chief Secretary Aziz Ahmed Jamali said it is the largest foreign funded project in the history of GB.

The responsibility for implementing the project lies with the Planning and Development Department (P&DD) in partnership with (AKDN).

The scope of the project includes various aspects of community support such as providing drinking water supply, sanitation facilities with treatment plants, climate-resilient and energy-efficient housing, and micro hydro power projects.

It also focuses on strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and conducting capacity building programmes for the government officials.

Moreover, it plans to pilot a green hydrogen project and conduct studies for sustainable tourism in the region, promoting environment friendly and sustainable practices in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, the design of the project has been made to address developmental challenges and impacts of climatic changes and to enhance the region’s capacity.

“The scope of these projects includes improving access to clean and safe drinking water for local communities, implementing effective public health measures, establishing healthcare facilities, constructing environment-friendly and energy-efficient housing.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has recommended development of 245 megawatt three hydro power projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The GB chief secretary said: “I am excited to share that the SIFC headed by Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ehsan Iqbal has recommended development of hydro power projects of 245 MW in Gilgit-Baltistan with one in Ghizer, two in Gilgit and one in Skardu.”

A total of 260,000 domestic and commercial consumers will benefit by these projects. Now, the recommendation will be presented in the apex committee of SIFC headed by the prime minister for approval.

The meeting of the apex committee is expected to take place soon.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2023