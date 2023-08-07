Murad inaugurates toll plaza surveillance project

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday launched the Rs1.4 billion Sindh Smart Surveillance System (S4) project.

Under the project, surveillance cameras will be installed at 40 toll plazas across the province with the objective of establishing a comprehensive and integrated municipal security solution for all major entry and exit points connecting with other cities in the province.

An inauguration ceremony was organised by the Sindh Police at the Sassui Toll Plaza, first of the 40 such facilities, connecting Karachi and Thatta.

The ceremony was attended by provincial minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, officials of the National Radio and Telecommunication (NRTC) officials and others.

Facial recognition cameras installed at Sassui Toll Plaza under Sindh Smart Surveillance System

Equipped with strategically placed cameras across key locations on the 40 toll plazas on highways, the S-4 project is also armed the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology that will help in the fight against crime and terrorism by efficiently capturing and analysing licence plate data and using facial recognition.

Beyond its role in crime prevention and detection across Sindh, the S4 project also plays a pivotal role in supporting the vision of the Smart City project, which remains resolute on its journey to becoming a reality.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that this solution would enable effective monitoring of entry and exit points all over Sindh, provide reliable security and integrate advanced technologies with the existing Command and Control Centre at the Central Police Office in Karachi.

He said that the project aimed to enhance security responses and seamlessly integrate with the Safe City solution. He said that his government acknowledged the paramount importance of technology in governance, especially in policing.

“Embracing innovative solutions like artificial intelligence-based ANPR and facial recognition solutions, traffic management systems, and big data analytical tools that will empower our departments to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness of field operations,” he added.

“Our chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari recognises that technology is a powerful tool in shaping a safer and more prosperous future for our citizens, and the government remains committed to fully leveraging its potential in our pursuit of better service delivery,” he said.

“We have undergone a remarkable digital transformation of various Sindh government departments towards smart digital governance, from education, health, agriculture, technology parks, land revenue, rescue and rehabilitation, public facilitation, and e-policing initiatives, and we are embracing technology to revolutionise the way we serve the people of Sindh,” the CM said.

CM Shah said that the S4 project would revolutionise his government’s vision for a safe and secure province and transform Karachi into a “heaven for its citizens and a thriving hub for business investments”.

He said that Rs10bn had been earmarked to launch a similar project focusing on the red zone and the airport corridor in the metropolis.

He said that Rs4.5bn had already been dedicated to the project towards its successful implementation during the current financial year.

The CM appreciated the IGP and the entire team, including the NRTC, for their hard work and diligence in bringing the S4 project to reality.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2023