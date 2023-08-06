DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2023

‘Hybrid model’ keeps politicians on right track, says Arif Habib

Kazim Alam Published August 6, 2023 Updated August 6, 2023 07:03am
Industrialist Arif Habib. — Arib Habib Corp
Industrialist Arif Habib. — Arib Habib Corp

KARACHI: Prominent industrialist Arif Habib expressed on Saturday his full support for the “hybrid system” of governance to keep politicians on the “right track”.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Habib Public School Alumni Association (HPSAA), the chairman of one of the largest Pakistani conglomerates with substantial stakes in over a dozen sectors of the economy said the military establishment shouldn’t stay neutral when it comes to economic matters.

“The hybrid model is practical. Heads of friendly states meet the army chief [instead of elected leaders]. This model may not be desirable, but it works,” he said while highlighting many instances from the recent past when direct intervention from the military chief helped the country secure bailouts and economic concessions from global institutions and friendly nations.

Welcoming the formation of the military-backed Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a body set up to attract investment from Gulf nations, Mr Habib said the foreign exchange inflow to mining, agriculture, information technology (IT) and construction can be a game changer for the economy.

The CEO of Arif Habib Corporation Ltd said Pakistan has lost its competitive advantage against regional players because of high tax rates, rising utility prices and a steep cost of funds.

The country should have a negative interest rate — meaning the benchmark interest rate being lower than the rate of inflation — in order to save up to Rs2.5 trillion a year in terms of debt servicing, he said. The excess cash should then be used for targeted subsidies.

Commenting on the impending political change in Islamabad, Mr Habib warned that the transition from one government to another always entails fiscal excesses by the outgoing regime to garner electoral support.

He also used harsh words for the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, a formula last notified in 2010 for distributing national funds between Islamabad and the provinces as well as among the provinces.

The last award increased the share of the provinces in the divisible pool to 57.5pc from 47.5pc while reducing the share of the federal government by 10 percentage points to 42.5pc — an arrangement that provides the provinces with “free money,” he said.

He also criticised the Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF), a Covid-19–era scheme for subsidised loans of $3 billion meant mainly for machinery imports.

Cement players borrowed subsidised funds for expanding production even though one-fourth of the installed capacity in the cement industry remained idle, something that’s reflective of the poor execution of TERF, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Topline Securities CEO Mohammed Sohail blamed social media for portraying a bad economic situation in an even worse light.

He said the economy was in poorer shape back in 1999 when dollar accounts were frozen and Pakistan faced a default-like situation.

He referred to recent developments like an improved credit rating, stock market rally, uptick in the business confidence index, favourable movements in dollar-denominated sovereign bonds and higher direct and portfolio investments as reasons to be optimistic about the economic future.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No surprises
Updated 06 Aug, 2023

No surprises

For the court to hand the PTI chief the maximum possible sentence for the offence he was charged with seems excessive.
Filers and non-filers
06 Aug, 2023

Filers and non-filers

ONE of the major issues with Pakistan’s tax administration is the lack of fairness. The system has been designed ...
Rapacious mining
06 Aug, 2023

Rapacious mining

STRIP the land, plunder the mountains, until all that remains is not even a shadow of a bygone time. That seems to ...
Election intrigue
05 Aug, 2023

Election intrigue

Unfortunately, all signs right now indicate extensive pre-poll engineering is being done to avoid any "undesirable" outcome of the exercise.
AML/CFT focus
05 Aug, 2023

AML/CFT focus

ON the face of it, the hasty passage of a crucial bill to establish an authority is a continuation of the efforts...
Bajaur lessons
05 Aug, 2023

Bajaur lessons

THE ghastly attack targeting a JUI-F rally in Bajaur on Sunday illustrates the dangers political parties face during...