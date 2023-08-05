DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2023

Kohat city mayor, elders demand early repair of dilapidated bridge

Our Correspondent Published August 5, 2023 Updated August 5, 2023 07:14am

KOHAT: Kohat city mayor Qari Sher Zaman and local elders have demanded early repair of a bridge over a stream connecting 24 villages with the urban centre as its foundations have been weakened by floods over the years, posing serious threat to lives of motorists.

Talking to reporters, the city mayor accompanied by elders, including Shakir Bangash, Sardar Daud, Malik Tahir Bangash and others, resented that the communication and works department and former lawmakers had been ignoring their repeated warnings over the dilapidated condition of the bridge. They said the communication and works department officials were taking the plea that they had no money to carry out the repairs on the bridge.

Mr Zaman and elders said the authorities should use the oil and gas royalty funds for rehabilitating the bridge, which they claimed were lying in the account of the deputy commissioner.

They lamented that former MNA Shehryar Afridi had kept a criminal mum over the matter. They pointed out that the bridge was constructed 35 years ago, and more than 80,0000 people of several villages was dependent on it to travel to and from the Kohat city.

They regretted they had brought the matter into the notice of former lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf, including Shehryar Afridi, for more than a decade, but to no avail

SOLAR POWER: The administration of the Liaquat Memorial Women’s Hospital, after getting disappointed by the government for not providing a separate feeder for more than a decade for smooth functioning of the facility, has put all the important wards and operation theatres on solar power through public donations.

Medical superintendent Dr Hashim Bokhari said the hospital had two electricity lines from the Cantonment and OTS Road, but most of the time supply from both remained suspended due to loadshedding.

He said provision of emergency treatment to patients was often disrupted due to power breakdowns, and often the doctors and paramedics had to use flashlights and mobile phones to operate upon patients.

He said operation theatre, gynaecology and children wards, labour room, nursery, emergency and OPD had been put on solar power. He said the hospital also had a huge diesel-run generator, whose expenditures were borne by philanthropists

Dr Bokhari said installation of a separate feeder worth Rs12 million was part of the new building of the hospital, work on whose construction was inaugurated at a cost of Rs1.2 billion by then chief minister Pervez Khattak in March 2018, but further progress on the project was halted due to lack of funds.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election intrigue
05 Aug, 2023

Election intrigue

Unfortunately, all signs right now indicate extensive pre-poll engineering is being done to avoid any "undesirable" outcome of the exercise.
AML/CFT focus
05 Aug, 2023

AML/CFT focus

ON the face of it, the hasty passage of a crucial bill to establish an authority is a continuation of the efforts...
Bajaur lessons
05 Aug, 2023

Bajaur lessons

THE ghastly attack targeting a JUI-F rally in Bajaur on Sunday illustrates the dangers political parties face during...
Road to peace
Updated 04 Aug, 2023

Road to peace

Pakistan and India will have to do the heavy lifting themselves if they are to achieve a breakthrough.
Borrowing heavily
04 Aug, 2023

Borrowing heavily

THE government’s desire to find ways around the long-standing reforms agenda and frequent deviations from previous...
Human rights policy
04 Aug, 2023

Human rights policy

IT is unfortunate that our human rights legislation appears more aspirational than practical. The Sindh...