Army should sit with politicians to end terrorism: Fazl

PESHAWAR: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said the nation was not satisfied with the results of past military operations in the tribal areas and suggested that, rather than targeting innocent people, state institutions should sit down with politicians to hammer out a solution.

The JUI-F emir was addressing a press conference after convening a grand tribal jirga on Friday, days after a deadly suicide attack on his party’s convention in Bajaur left 63 persons dead and scores more injured.

According to the declaration, the gathering expressed concerns over recent terrorist attacks and demanded action against the culprits. “The jirga demands effective steps to restore law and order,” said Mr Rehman while reading out the declaration.

The jirga was attended by Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) head Mahmood Khan Achakzai, PPP leader Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain and others political leaders as well as a large number of tribal elders.

Mr Rehman said the state institutions, instead of launching a crackdown on innocent public, should sit down with politicians to foil the designs of terrorists.

While the statement did not explicitly say as much, several lawmakers from KP and the tribal districts have, in the past, decried the harassment of locals in the name of ensuring security, while lamenting that terrorists are allowed a free rein.

He demanded that those affected by military operations conducted in the past should be compensated for their losses. Referring to the current uptick in terror attacks, he claimed it was an “international conspiracy” to destabilise Pakistan economically, politically and internally.

In reply to a question, the JUI-F chief said consultations between state institutions and political parties were imperative as decisions made without taking politicians into confidence will lack public support.

The jirga demanded the restoration of peace in the merged areas as well as the provision of facilities to the tribal people.

The sitting also proposed a multi-party conference to forge unity among political parties and people in the backdrop of recent terrorist attacks against police, military personnel and political parties.

Mr Rehman told the press conference that the JUI-F central executive committee was meeting today (Saturday) for consultation on holding the multi-party moot.

Besides, he also underscored the importance of strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan and chalking out a joint strategy to weed out terrorism.

In his speech, the PkMAP chairman, Mr Achakzai claimed the ongoing bloodshed and violence on Pakhtun and Afghan lands was not a social or cultural phenomenon but the outcome of proxy wars waged by the international powers for their vested interests.

“It was not feasible to not allow movement from one country to the other; therefore, both Pakistan and Afghanistan will have to make a joint strategy and further strengthen their relations.”

He suggested the Afghan Taliban call a meeting of those leaders who took part in Doha negotiations with the US for consultations to come out of diplomatic isolation.

Mr Achakzai also demanded the UN convene a special meeting of Afghanistan and its neighbours to present their reservations and reach a consensus on respecting each other’s sovereignty and independence while adhering to the principles of non-interference and peaceful co-existence.

