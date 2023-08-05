Negotiations or operation: KP lawmaker demands clear terror policy

• JUI-F members question how militants are able to infiltrate ‘fenced border’ • GDA criticises hasty legislation, demands inclusion in consultations over caretaker set-up

ISLAMABAD: Angry lawmakers from the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) on Friday warned the government against a possible strong reaction from tribal people over the ongoing terrorism spate in their area, asking the “responsible authorities” not to force them to adopt a strategy which might be harmful to Pakistan.

Speaking on a point of order during the Question Hour in the National Assembly, South Wazir­istan MNA Jamaluddin asked “the government and those responsible” to have a clear and consistent policy regarding the handling of these terrorists.

“Otherwise, the tribal people will resort to measures that no one will be able to bear,” the MNA warned, without elaborating.

The MNA, who survived the deadly July 30 suicide blast at the JUI-F convention in Bajaur, where he was the chief guest, said during their visit to the blast site, acting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Azam Khan and the provincial chief secretary had been given three options.

Either the state should hold “meaningful dialogue” with the Taliban, or wage full-fledged war on them, or leave the area to allow tribesmen to handle these terrorists on their own.

“There should be a meaningful dialogue with these people [terrorists], not like the one held previously and abandoned after bringing them here. If you cannot do it or if there is any compulsion, then have a war with them [terrorists] …… if you can’t fight or do not want to fight …. then we will not be begging before you, and will ask you, for God’s sake, leave our area and we will protect ourselves,” said the MNA.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, who also belongs to the JUI-F, allowed members to deliver speeches on points of order without taking up any agenda items.

Mr Jamaluddin said that it was the responsibility of the state to protect its citizens who regularly paid taxes to it.

The JUI-F MNA said the people of tribal areas were not ready to digest as to how the suicide bomber reached the venue without being noticed by anyone, stating that a suicide jacket could not be prepared just in one day. Moreover, he said, when the border along Afghanistan had already been fenced, then how were these terrorists infiltrating it.

“For God’s sake, have pity on tribal people before forcing them to take steps which can cause difficulties for the government,” he said.

After delivering a hard-hitting speech, the MNA thanked the prime minister, the caretaker KP chief minister and the local administration of Bajaur for cooperating with them and providing them complete assistance after the tragic incident in which over 60 people lost their lives and more than 100 received injuries.

Another JUI-F MNA Salahuddin said if the terrorism was not controlled effectively then it would spread like a jungle fire and then “Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad would also not remain safe”. He regretted that no one had been made responsible or accountable after such a huge tragedy.

“If the state is failing then it should tell the people to take measures to protect themselves,” he said, lashing out at the government, especially Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, for the delay in the issuance of arms licences to the parliamentarians.

PTI dissident Nuzhat Pathan drew the attention of the house towards increase in sectarian-related killings in the country. She claimed that during a security meeting she had told former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa that those “who were being cleared by you would tomorrow send dead bodies to our homes and this is what is happening.”

She said that the “institutions” should be asked as to how those people who were supposed to be living in camps were allowed to spread all over the country.

Criticism over hasty legislation

Dr Fehmida Mirza of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) lashed out at the government over the hasty legislation being pushed through the assembly and termed the recent passage of university bills a “scam”.

She alleged that the government had silenced the “real opposition”, demanding that her party should also be consulted in the process of nominating the caretaker setup.

The deputy speaker then adjourned the sitting till Monday evening.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2023