DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 03, 2023

Several hurt in ‘stabbing rampage’ at South Korea subway station: police

AFP Published August 3, 2023 Updated August 3, 2023 10:21pm
Rescue workers are seen at a scene where, according to media reports, nine people have been stabbed and four others hurt by a car driven by the suspected attacker in Seongnam, South Korea on August 3, 2023. — Reuters
Rescue workers are seen at a scene where, according to media reports, nine people have been stabbed and four others hurt by a car driven by the suspected attacker in Seongnam, South Korea on August 3, 2023. — Reuters

A man went on a “stabbing rampage” near a South Korean subway station, police said Thursday, with as many as 14 people reported wounded two weeks after a similar attack killed one person.

The attack took place near the Seohyeon subway station in Bundang, about 20 kilometres southeast of Seoul, an official at the National Police Agency told AFP.

The suspect “had been arrested at the scene”, the official said.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that 14 people were wounded in the incident after the attacker “drove a car into a pedestrian walkway” and went on a stabbing spree at a department store.

The suspect, believed to be in his twenties, stabbed nine people and wounded five others with his vehicle. At least eight of the stabbing victims are in critical condition, Yonhap reported.

Unverified images of Thursday’s attack showed what appeared to be a floor stained with blood drops and at least one emergency medical helicopter.

Police told Yonhap that the suspect made “incomprehensible statements” after he was detained.

One person was killed and three wounded in another stabbing attack in the South Korean capital on July 21.

South Korea is typically an extremely safe country, with a murder rate of 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, according to official statistics.

By comparison, the United States has 7.8 homicide deaths per 100,000 people, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bundang, an affluent satellite city of Seoul, generally has a reputation for safe streets and residential neighbourhoods but the two stabbings triggered concern online.

“The attack (near the) Seohyeon station is really terrifying,” one wrote on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X.

“How can we feel safe and comfortable going outside with incidents like this happening? “

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A terrible law
Updated 03 Aug, 2023

A terrible law

It is unfortunate that so few legislators are speaking out while Pakistani democracy is being frogmarched into the shambles by their own hands.
Poll delay?
03 Aug, 2023

Poll delay?

THE prime minister’s assertion that general elections will be held according to the results of the recently...
Dark reality for migrants
03 Aug, 2023

Dark reality for migrants

IN yet another story that highlights the perils of trafficking and the plight of economic migrants leaving Pakistan,...
Intelligence failure
Updated 02 Aug, 2023

Intelligence failure

The intelligence apparatus should be streamlined and work in concert under an empowered Nacta.
SBP projections
02 Aug, 2023

SBP projections

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its policy rate unchanged at 22pc doesn’t sync well with a key goal of the new...
Haryana riots
02 Aug, 2023

Haryana riots

AS India prepares for general elections next year, one can expect the Sangh Parivar to deploy dubious methods to ...