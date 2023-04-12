DAWN.COM Logo

Man stabbed to death in fight over football match in Karachi’s Baldia Town

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 12, 2023 Updated April 12, 2023 10:41am

KARACHI: A young man was stabbed to death when a scuffle over a football match turned violent in Baldia Town on Tuesday, police said.

They added that Basheer Ahmed, 20, was killed at Lala Ground in Raees Goth within the remit of the Mochko police station.

Area SHO Shahid Chaudhry said that following the scuffle four suspects went home, brought a dagger and stabbed the victim multiple times. He was taken to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The police registered a murder case against four suspects — Saeed Latif, Nadir, Basit alias Basoo and Habib — on the complaint of victim’s father Abdul Rasheed.

The SHO claimed that suspect Latif was in custody. However, remaining three suspects managed to escape.

Robber shot dead by security guard

An alleged robber was shot dead by a private security guard in Sohrab Goth early on Tuesday morning, according to police.

They added that the suspect, identified as Khanzada, 35, was killed by the guard near Deluxe Town within the remit of the Sohrab Goth police station.

Area SHO Wilayat Shah said that area people deputed a private security guard in the locality. He told the police that around six robbers had entered the area and sensing danger he fired at them resulting in bullet injuries to one of the suspects.

He said that the wounded suspect was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where doctors pronounced him dead.

Published in Dawn, April 12th, 2023

