Shooting and stabbing attack kills two cops, woman in Japan

AFP Published May 26, 2023 Updated May 26, 2023 09:52am
<p>Police officers are seen near the scene of a standoff where a suspect, believed to be a farmer in his 30s, was holed up inside a building in the Ebe area of Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, early morning on May 26, 2023. — AFP</p>

<p>Police officers surround the scene of a stabbing and shooting incident in Nakano, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo on May 26, 2023. — Kyodo via Reuters</p>

TOKYO: A woman and two male police officers were killed in a shooting and stabbing attack at a farm in central Japan on Thursday, police said.

A suspect, believed to be a farmer in his 30s, was holed up inside a building after the incident, which also left a fourth person injured, according to police and media reports.

The suspect’s mother escaped from the building where he was hiding, Kyodo News reported late Thursday.

Authorities urged people to stay indoors in the semi-rural area around the city of Nakano in Nagano region, where the attack took place.

It was a rare instance of violent crime in Japan, which has a low murder rate and some of the world’s toughest gun laws.

Public broadcaster NHK and other major outlets said the woman was stabbed and the two police officers were shot in the afternoon attack.

The slain officers were identified as Yoshiki Tamai, 46, and Takuo Ikeuchi, 61, a Nagano police spokesman said early Friday.

The deceased woman was believed to be in her 40s or 50s, the spokesman said.

Two women had escaped the house where the suspect was holed up, one at around 8:35pm (1135 GMT) and the other soon after midnight, he added.

A witness told NHK he had been working at a farm nearby when “a woman came running from the road saying ‘help me’, and she fell down”.

“Behind her came a man wearing camouflage and carrying a large knife, who stabbed her in the back,” the 72-year-old witness said.

He said he called emergency services while neighbours tried to resuscitate the woman.

NHK, citing police, said the attacker then fired what appeared to be a shotgun at the police officers who arrived at the scene. The officers were inside a patrol car and the attacker placed the weapon against a window of the vehicle and fired twice, it reported.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2023

