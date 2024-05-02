PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah says ‘seriousness’ needed from PTI for dialogue

PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Thursday stressed the need for “seriousness” from the PTI on holding a political dialogue, highlighting its conflicting statements.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Geo Pakistan’, Sanaullah, who was recently appointed as the adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on political affairs, said the solution to current political and economic crises was that all political parties “sit together”.

When asked if the PML-N had plans to form a committee for talks with other political parties, specifically the PTI, Sanaullah replied: “Absolutely, we as a political party and as a [political] worker, think that right now, the solution to the political situation faced by the country is that dialogue is held.”

Recalling ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming speech in October, he said the PML-N supremo had given a similar message back then that the solution to the political crises was that “everyone — meaning all political parties and also all institutions — sit together and steer the country out of this quagmire”.

Sanaullah emphasised, “We think that unless all sit together, we may not fully succeed in solving the political instability and economic challenges.”

The political adviser added that conversations with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in that regard had taken place before and would also continue in the future.

On the PTI’s willingness for talks, he said: “One day, they give a statement in this favour (of talks) and the next day, another leader says otherwise. If there is a display of seriousness from there, then absolutely, this dialogue should take place between political parties.

Sanaullah’s call for dialogue comes after last week, in a Senate session, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman and PML-N’s Irfan Siddiqui had struck a reconciliatory tone with the opposition while PTI’s Ali Zafar lamented the “political victimisation” of his party.

Earlier this week, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, while commenting on his party’s willingness to negotiate with the quarters concerned, maintained that as far as a dialogue was concerned, it should be held “with everyone”.

‘Will try to understand Fazl’s complaints’

On the plan of the JUI-F chief to launch a protest movement starting today, Sanaullah said the former coalition ally should not be dealt with “strictly”.

“There should not be any strict [action] taken nor is there any programme to do so,” the PML-N leader said, highlighting that Fazl was a “respectable ally”.

Recalling that the JUI-F was a partner in the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement coalition government, the former interior minister said Fazl had stood with the PML-N when “cases were being filed against it and [its leaders] were being jailed”.

“So this is why we will absolutely talk to him. Talks have also been held previously and mian Nawaz Sharif and mian Shehbaz Sharif have personal connections with him,” Sanaullah said.

Stating that there was a “relation of affection” with the JUI-F leader, Sanaullah said the government would “try to understand” Fazl’s complaints and also attempt to make him understand their point of view.

“I fully hope that the issues will be solved amicably and no such action will take place that may complicate the matter,” he added.

‘Dismiss governor rule option in KP’

Speaking about the possibility of a governor rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the political adviser said, “Right now, I will dismiss this option so that conditions head towards betterment.”

Sanaullah added that the government would try to deal with the matter through dialogue.

When asked if his appointment as the premier’s political adviser was a “message to someone”, the PML-N leader replied in the negative, adding: “The government is teamwork and a collective responsibility.”

He expressed his resolve to aid PM Shehbaz as best as possible in fulfilling his responsibilities as the premier regarding the country’s economy, security and other affairs.