Pakistan, Iran chalk out five-year plan with $5bn trade target

Pakistan and Iran chalked out a five-year trade cooperation plan on Thursday, setting a target of $5 billion for bilateral trade.

This comes less than two years after the two countries agreed in late 2021 to take measures to expand annual trade exchanges to $5bn by 2023, the current year.

The new plan has been devised while Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, having reached Islamabad last night at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s invitation.

This is his first bilateral trip to Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference alongside him in Islamabad today, Bilawal said the five-year trade cooperation plan was aimed at removing impediments in bilateral trade, finalising a free trade agreement and establishing institutional linkages between the private sectors of both countries.

“I am confident that the steps we are taking today will chart the course for a long-term durable economic partnership between our two countries in the months and years ahead,” he said.

For his part, Abdollahian said both countries were committed to increasing the bilateral trade to $5bn and had agreed to set up a special economic free trade region along the common border points.

The press conference was held after the two foreign ministers led delegation-level talks at the Foreign Office in Islamabad earlier today.

Bilawal told the media that the two sides had agreed to prioritise the operationalisation of the five remaining border markets by the end of this year.

Moreover, he said Pakistan and Iran had decided to repatriate all the sentenced prisoners as per the provisions of existing agreements between the two countries.

An agreement was also reached to set fishermen from each other countries free and waive off any fine imposed by authorities of both countries for the release of their vessels, he added.

Bilawal said the two sides would exchange the lists of prisoners to put into practice this understanding expeditiously.

He further stated that the “grave human rights situation” in India-occupied Kashmir also came under discussion during the meeting and thanked the Iranian leadership for its “firm and consistent support to the legitimate cause” of the people of the valley.

The foreign minister said both sides had also agreed to continue their active engagement on Afghanistan with the view to advance peace and stability there and promote the wellbeing and prosperity of Afghan brothers and sisters.

Furthermore, an agreement was also reached to continue cooperation for countering Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred, he said.

“There has been an unfortunate series of Islamophobic acts and events across Europe, and not just isolated events but repeated and premeditated provocations. In my view, these are not only hate speech but would endanger provoking violence,” he added.

Speaking after him, Abdollahian emphasised the need for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and tourism.

He gave the assurance that the two countries would take immediate steps for the release of fishermen and their vessels.

The Iranian foreign minister also emphasised the completion of the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline, saying that the project would “definitely serve the national interests of the two countries”.

Similar to Bilawal, he, too, called for supporting the people of Afghanistan, highlighting that any situation in Afghanistan would have an impact in the neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Iran.

“Therefore, under any circumstances, it is a religious and humanitarian responsibility to extend support to the people of Afghanistan,” he stressed.

Abdollahian also condemned the recent terrorist attack in Bajaur and extended sympathies to the bereaved families, people of Pakistan in general and the government of Pakistan.

Later, the two foreign ministers saw the signing of memoranda of understanding between Pakistan and Iran in various fields.

FM Bilawal holds ‘tete-a-tete’ with Iranian counterpart

Earlier today, Bilawal welcomed his Iranian counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

The two leaders held a “tete-e-tete” at the ministry and also planted a Pine tree sapling on the premises of the office.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to meet the Iranian foreign minister and exchange views on the consensus between the leadership of the two countries for taking their relationship forward, according to an FO statement issued prior to Abdollahian’s arrival.

The FO said Abdollahian would call on National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as well to discuss parliamentary linkages between the two countries.

“FM Abdollahian’s visit will be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss the entire range of bilateral ties with particular focus on regional connectivity, energy, and economic and investment ties between Pakistan and Iran,” it added.

It further stated that Abdollahian’s arrival was preceded by the arrival of a high-ranking delegation, including Iran’s deputy foreign minister for economic affairs and senior officials from the Ministries of Trade, Roads and Urban Development, Investment, Agriculture and Energy for preparatory meetings.