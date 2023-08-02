Iran FM Hossein Abdollahian arrives in Islamabad on 2-day visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday for a two-day visit at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s invitation.

It is the Iranian foreign minister’s first bilateral visit to Pakistan, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

Prior to Abdollahian’s arrival, the FO said he would hold talks with Bilawal on a wide-ranging agenda, including discussions on all aspects of bilateral relations and the emerging regional situation, during the visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would also meet the Iranian foreign minister and exchange views on the consensus between the leadership of the two countries for taking their relationship forward, the statement added.

Moreover, Abdollahian would call on National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to discuss parliamentary linkages between the two countries.

“FM Abdollahian’s visit will be an opportunity for the two sides to discuss the entire range of bilateral ties with particular focus on regional connectivity, energy and economic and investment ties between Pakistan and Iran,” the FO said.

It added that Abdollahian’s arrival was preceded by the arrival of a high-ranking delegation, including Iran’s deputy foreign minister for economic affairs and senior officials from the Ministries of Trade, Roads and Urban Development, Investment, Agriculture and Energy for preparatory meetings.