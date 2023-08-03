‘Robust’ ties with China to help guard collective interests: army chief

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and China on Wednesday vowed to cement their “all-weather” and “robust” ties with Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir noting the bilateral relationship has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges and President Xi Jinping reiterating that Beijing would always stand firm with Islamabad regardless of any change in the international landscape.

Speaking as chief guest at the 96th anniversary of the founding of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China commemorated at GHQ, the army chief felicitated the PLA and lauded its role in China’s defence, security and nation building.

While highlighting various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and peoples, he said, “Pakistan-China relationship is unique & robust that has proven its resilience in the face of all challenges.”

Gen Munir stated that PLA and Pakistan Army were brothers in arms and “our relationship will continue to contribute to-wards safeguarding our collective interests”.

Chinese president assures Pakistan of ‘unwavering support’

Pang Chunxue, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Defence Attaché Maj Gen Wang Zhong, Chinese Embassy officials and officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event, said an ISPR release.

The Chinese chargé d’affaires while thanking the army chief for hosting the event remarked, “This all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China & Pakistan has stood the test of the time and change of international landscapes”.

She noted that China and Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC. In the past months, the COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which have strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries, she endorsed.

Meanwhile, President Xi said China would always stand firm with Pakistan regardless of any change in the international landscape and emphasised that both countries would continue to improve overall planning and deepen cooperation, adds APP.

In his congratulatory message on Decade of CPEC, he said the two countries would continue to work jointly to carry forward the ironclad friendship, coordinate development and security, besides pursuing cooperation of higher standards.

He said Beijing and Islamabad would also keep working to take their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to new heights to make even greater contribution to peace and prosperity in the two countries and the region.

In the message — that was also read out by Vice Premier He Lifeng at a ceremony held in Islamabad to commemorate the Decade of CPEC recently — President Xi said China would work with Pakistan to achieve high-standard and sustainable outcomes, and further build CPEC into an exemplary project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was a flagship project of BRI and since its launch in 2013, both countries had been advancing it under the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits.

The Chinese leader said CPEC had added new impetus to the economic and social development of Pakistan, and laid a foundation for regional connectivity and integration.

He said CPEC served as “a vivid testament to the all-weather friendship between China and Pakistan”, and stressed the need for both nations to continue to improve overall planning and scale up bilateral cooperation under it.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2023