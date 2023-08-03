NA continues hasty legislation amid ceremonial opposition

ISLAMABAD: Continuing with hasty legislation amid ceremonial opposition by its allies, the outgoing coalition government on Wednesday got approval of 12 more bills — seven of them regarding the establishment of new varsities — from the National Assembly whose constitutional term is due to expire on Aug 12.

Besides legislation, the NA also witnessed a verbal spat between Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and South Waziristan MNA Ali Wazir when the latter, in a hard-hitting speech, accused the country’s intelligence agencies of “installing” the Taliban government in neighbouring Afghanistan and called for the accountability of those who brought these Taliban back to Pakistan only to carry out terrorist activities.

The angry speaker first warned the MNA not to speak on sensitive matters related to the country’s national security and then switched off his mic, declaring his remarks “anti-Pakistan”.

During the process of the passage of the bills, the members belonging to the ruling allies complained that PML-N did not take them into confidence before presenting the bills in the assembly.

Another 12 bills passed; speaker blocks Ali Wazir’s speech for being ‘anti-Pakistan’

Most of these members, however, voted in support of the bills.

The members also expressed concern over the passage of the bill on Tuesday to amend the secrets act granting blanket powers to spy agencies to raid and detain any citizen without warrants.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch while protesting over the passage of the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023, announced that his BNP-M wanted to distance itself from the ongoing legislative business in the assembly.

“This is a coalition government. The way bills are being presented [in the assembly] is against democratic and moral traditions,” he said on a point of order. “We are not part of all the bills that had been presented in the assembly,” he declared while terming the passage of the official secrets act “regrettable”.

PPP lawmaker Shahida Rehmani and JUI-F’s Aliya Kamran also raised their voice against the passage of the bill without providing them its copies and despite lack of quorum.

BAP lawmaker Ehsanullah Reki also protested against legislation in haste.

The NA passed five government and seven private members’ bills. While all the private members’ bills were regarding varsities, the government bills passed by the assembly included the Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Pemra (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Speaking on a point of order, Ali Wazir while referring to Bajaur attack, slammed the government for blaming Afghanistan for terrorism. “The present government in Afghanistan has been formed by our intelligence agencies,” he claimed, recalling that Pakistan never had good relations with any Afghan government in the past.

He said when the Taliban formed government in Afghanistan three years back, sweets were distributed in Pakist­­an. “Today the same government instal­led by our intelligence agencies is interfering [in Pakistan] from Afghanistan,” he added.

“With whose permission these Taliban, who are carrying out [terrorism] activities, have come [to Pakistan]? Who had signed agreements with them? We will have to go to the facts … for how long we will have to make our people suffer due to dollar wars?” he asked.

He warned that preparations were underway to launch a new operation and carry out air strikes from inside and outside Pakistan, stating that the country could not afford more operations.

At this point, the speaker intervened, asking the MNA to explain as to how the spy agencies of one country could install a government in another country.

“Should we continue to accept terrorism and Bajaur-like incidents?” asked the speaker, reminding the MNA to acknowledge sacrifices of forces. “You are an MNA and you should not talk against the country’s national security. Pakistan is first and if you want to talk against Pakistan, then this is not the forum,” the speaker declared, before putting off the proceedings till Thursday.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2023