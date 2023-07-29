Chinese vice premier to land in Pakistan tomorrow to celebrate a decade of CPEC

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will be arriving in Pakistan on Sunday on a three-day visit, during which he will attend a ceremony planned to mark the 10 years of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

The Chinese vice premier will be in Pakistan from July 30 to August 1 at the federal government’s invitation to attend the ceremony celebrating a decade of the CPEC as the chief guest, the FO statement said.

It added that Lifeng would also hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi during the visit.

The FO acknowledged Lifeng’s “prominent role” in China’s international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a flagship project.

As the chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission from 2017 to 2023, he was “instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan”, the FO said.

It added that his visit was a part of regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between Pakistan and China and reflected the importance attached by both countries to further deepen their “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, enhance economic and financial cooperation, advance high-quality development of CPEC and explore new avenues for strengthening trade and investment ties”.

Islamabad has so far received $25.4 billion in direct Chinese investment in various transport, energy, and infrastructure schemes under the flagship connectivity and investment corridor project.