DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 29, 2023

Chinese vice premier to land in Pakistan tomorrow to celebrate a decade of CPEC

Abdullah Momand Published July 29, 2023 Updated July 29, 2023 05:28pm

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will be arriving in Pakistan on Sunday on a three-day visit, during which he will attend a ceremony planned to mark the 10 years of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

The Chinese vice premier will be in Pakistan from July 30 to August 1 at the federal government’s invitation to attend the ceremony celebrating a decade of the CPEC as the chief guest, the FO statement said.

It added that Lifeng would also hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi during the visit.

The FO acknowledged Lifeng’s “prominent role” in China’s international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which CPEC is a flagship project.

As the chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission from 2017 to 2023, he was “instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan”, the FO said.

It added that his visit was a part of regular high-level exchanges and dialogue between Pakistan and China and reflected the importance attached by both countries to further deepen their “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, enhance economic and financial cooperation, advance high-quality development of CPEC and explore new avenues for strengthening trade and investment ties”.

Islamabad has so far received $25.4 billion in direct Chinese investment in various transport, energy, and infrastructure schemes under the flagship connectivity and investment corridor project.

CPEC, Pak China Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fluid & resilient
Updated 29 Jul, 2023

Fluid & resilient

Afghan Taliban’s assumption of power is giving increased operational space to the TTP in Afghanistan.
Six-month window
29 Jul, 2023

Six-month window

THE goal is tantalisingly close. This year has so far seen only one case of wild poliovirus, with a three-year-old...
Series win
29 Jul, 2023

Series win

IT had been a while since Pakistan last won a Test series. However, on Thursday, Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka by an...
Control.pk
Updated 28 Jul, 2023

Control.pk

Govt clearly has no clue about how to empower the IT industry and unlock its potential.
SIFC initiative
28 Jul, 2023

SIFC initiative

GIVEN the haste with which the government is trying to roll out a legal infrastructure for the military-backed...
UNGA resolution
28 Jul, 2023

UNGA resolution

AS attempts by bigots and provocateurs to attack Islam’s sacred symbols continue unabated, efforts are also being...