Threat to JIT: Punjab police report against Imran

LAHORE: The police have filed a report with the Qila Gujjar Singh police station against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for hurling threats at the head of the joint investigation team (JIT) and other members who were investigating the cases of attack on military installations in Lahore.

According to the report filed by investigation inspector Mohammad Sarwar, Imran Khan threatened JIT head Imran Kishwar and other members that he would remove them from their positions after coming into power.

It said Imran Khan threatened them while appearing before the JIT on July 14 in DIG investigation’s headquarter where he was summoned to join the probe.

“Mr Imran, listen to me carefully. The PTI is forming next government and you and your team members would not be on your seats, ” reads the police report.

The inspector alleged in his report that the way the accused hurled threats at the serving police officers to remove them from their posts was not only humiliating but also an attempt to victimise them.

“This visible threat means the accused person made an attempt to sabotage or influence the fair investigation process of the anti-terrorism cases registered against him”, he said and suggested to the higher authorities to initiate legal action against the PTI chief.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2023