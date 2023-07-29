DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 29, 2023

Threat to JIT: Punjab police report against Imran

Asif Chaudhry Published July 29, 2023 Updated July 29, 2023 10:11am

LAHORE: The police have filed a report with the Qila Gujjar Singh police station against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for hurling threats at the head of the joint investigation team (JIT) and other members who were investigating the cases of attack on military installations in Lahore.

According to the report filed by investigation inspector Mohammad Sarwar, Imran Khan threatened JIT head Imran Kishwar and other members that he would remove them from their positions after coming into power.

It said Imran Khan threatened them while appearing before the JIT on July 14 in DIG investigation’s headquarter where he was summoned to join the probe.

“Mr Imran, listen to me carefully. The PTI is forming next government and you and your team members would not be on your seats, ” reads the police report.

The inspector alleged in his report that the way the accused hurled threats at the serving police officers to remove them from their posts was not only humiliating but also an attempt to victimise them.

“This visible threat means the accused person made an attempt to sabotage or influence the fair investigation process of the anti-terrorism cases registered against him”, he said and suggested to the higher authorities to initiate legal action against the PTI chief.

Published in Dawn, July 29th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fluid & resilient
Updated 29 Jul, 2023

Fluid & resilient

Afghan Taliban’s assumption of power is giving increased operational space to the TTP in Afghanistan.
Six-month window
29 Jul, 2023

Six-month window

THE goal is tantalisingly close. This year has so far seen only one case of wild poliovirus, with a three-year-old...
Series win
29 Jul, 2023

Series win

IT had been a while since Pakistan last won a Test series. However, on Thursday, Pakistan thrashed Sri Lanka by an...
Control.pk
Updated 28 Jul, 2023

Control.pk

Govt clearly has no clue about how to empower the IT industry and unlock its potential.
SIFC initiative
28 Jul, 2023

SIFC initiative

GIVEN the haste with which the government is trying to roll out a legal infrastructure for the military-backed...
UNGA resolution
28 Jul, 2023

UNGA resolution

AS attempts by bigots and provocateurs to attack Islam’s sacred symbols continue unabated, efforts are also being...