FBR launches Iris 2.0

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 28, 2023 Updated July 28, 2023 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched Iris 2.0, an upgraded version of the tax filing system developed by Pakistan Revenue Automation Ltd.

An official announcement of the FBR said that the new version marks a significant milestone in tax administration with improved user experience, enhanced efficiency and cost-saving for the tax administration.

FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad and other members also attended the launch on Thursday.

Iris 1.0 and its successor Iris 1.1, while pioneering, faced several challenges which impacted its performance and user satisfaction in addition to its costly hardware requirements during peak loads.

Addressing these concerns head-on, Iris 2.0 has undergone a major transformation, with a focus on robust back-end enhancements and an intuitive front-end design, ensuring a seamless experience for both users and the FBR.

Published in Dawn, July 28th, 2023

