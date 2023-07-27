Afghan strain of poliovirus detected in Peshawar again

ISLAMABAD: An environmental sample collected from Peshawar has tested positive for wild poliovirus.

According to the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, the virus has been detected in a sewage sample collected from the Naray Khuwar site and is genetically linked to poliovirus in circulation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel said the Pakis­tan Polio Eradication Programme was in close coordination with the Afghanistan Polio Eradication Programme and the two countries were working together on all levels to curb cross-border transmission.

A sample of sewage water from the area is the basic parameter to see if polio campaigns are being done successfully or not. Polio cases can be reported in any city because of the frequent movement of people from one city to another but if the virus is found in the sewage water it means that the polio campaign in the area could not achieve the target.

Moreover, the presence of the poliovirus in sewage water also shows that the immunity level of the children in the area has decreased and they are at risk of disease.

Dr Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Opera­tions Centre for Polio Eradication, said detections of poliovirus in the environment were highly concerning, but not unexpected since Peshawar was among the major cities that see widespread population movement from across the border.

“Poliovirus is being detected in environmental samples since January, but the Polio Programme has successfully prevented it from establishing circulation. We will continue to conduct high-quality campaigns and strategize to ensure that it remains unable to find a home in under-immunised children,” he said.

“This is the fifth positive environmental sample collected from Peshawar so far this year and the fourth consecutive from this site. A vaccination campaign will begin in 61 districts of the country from August 1 to immunise more than 7.7 million children under five years of age against poliovirus, during which Peshawar will also be covered from August 7 onwards,” he said.

