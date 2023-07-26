DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan-India World Cup clash likely to be rescheduled: report

July 26, 2023

The match between Pakistan and India at the upcoming ODI World Cup scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad is likely to be rescheduled due to the date coinciding with the beginning of the Navratri festival, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

The Navratri festival, which is held in honour of Hindu Goddess Durga, is celebrated over a period of nine days.

“We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri,” a top official from India’s cricket board, who did not wish to be identified, told The Indian Express.

“We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon,” the official said.

The Indian Express also reported that Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah had called a meeting in New Delhi on July 27 (tomorrow) of all the associations hosting the World Cup matches.

“I feel it will be in the best interest of all concerned that we meet again to exchange notes and take stock of any issue which needs discussion and decision,” the report quoted the letter sent by Shah as saying.

“It is learnt that the board might apprise the members of the security concerns around Ahmedabad and finalise a new date for the match,” The Indian Express noted.

Meanwhile, NDTV reported that the request from the BCCI over the change in the schedule had already been sent to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The most-awaited clash was set to be played in Ahmedabad on October 15, after the tournament begins on October 5 with holders England taking on New Zealand at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match between cricket arch-rivals would mark the first time in seven years that India will host Pakistan’s cricket team.

The tournament’s schedule had been announced after weeks of delay due to Pakistan’s refusal to travel to India, but a truce was called after Pakistan agreed to host the Asia Cup in September in a hybrid model.

