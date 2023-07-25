Army chief vows to steer country out of crisis

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir says it has been decided to steer Pakistan out of the crisis.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm, the army chief said the armed forces are proud to serve its nation.

He said that the army is from the people and the people from the army, and it has been decided that Pakistan will be taken out of the current crisis.

He said Pakistanis are a proud and talented nation and through their untiring efforts, they will throw away the begging bowl. Referring to the natural resources of the country, he said Allah Almighty has bestowed Pakistan with all the blessings and no power in the world can stop it from developing.

The army chief said Pakistan will definitely achieve the destination of agricultural revolution and model farms like the one inaugurated in Khanewal will be established all over the country.

He said the state is like a mother, the relationship between the people and the state is one of love and respect. He said national security and economy go hand in hand as an economy without security and security without economy is unimaginable.

Says small farmers will benefit from Green Pakistan Initiative

The army chief read a couplet of Allama Iqbal to stress the importance of national development.

He said the small farmers would benefit from the Green Initiative, whose scope would be extended throughout Pakistan.

The Green Initiative programme has been launched recently. As per the programme, more than 4 million cultivable waste land will be cultivated to increase agricultural production, cut down import of edible oil and food items worth over $11 billion and thus make the country food secure.

Under the initiative, smart agricultural practices and latest machinery will be introduced for reducing cost of production and inspiring local farmers to also adopt good agricultural practices.

The government hopes to attract around $50bn investment under the scheme. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the other day that friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, etc., were reluctant to give further loans to Pakistan but were ready to invest here provided there’s politically stability so that they could set up businesses, earn profit and bring prosperity to the local population during the process.

The Khanewal farm, which was formally opened on Monday, comprises 2,250 acres.

