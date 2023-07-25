DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 25, 2023

Army chief vows to steer country out of crisis

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 25, 2023 Updated July 25, 2023 10:23am

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir says it has been decided to steer Pakistan out of the crisis.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm, the army chief said the armed forces are proud to serve its nation.

He said that the army is from the people and the people from the army, and it has been decided that Pakistan will be taken out of the current crisis.

He said Pakistanis are a proud and talented nation and through their untiring efforts, they will throw away the begging bowl. Referring to the natural resources of the country, he said Allah Almighty has bestowed Pakistan with all the blessings and no power in the world can stop it from developing.

The army chief said Pakistan will definitely achieve the destination of agricultural revolution and model farms like the one inaugurated in Khanewal will be established all over the country.

He said the state is like a mother, the relationship between the people and the state is one of love and respect. He said national security and economy go hand in hand as an economy without security and security without economy is unimaginable.

Says small farmers will benefit from Green Pakistan Initiative

The army chief read a couplet of Allama Iqbal to stress the importance of national development.

He said the small farmers would benefit from the Green Initiative, whose scope would be extended throughout Pakistan.

The Green Initiative programme has been launched recently. As per the programme, more than 4 million cultivable waste land will be cultivated to increase agricultural production, cut down import of edible oil and food items worth over $11 billion and thus make the country food secure.

Under the initiative, smart agricultural practices and latest machinery will be introduced for reducing cost of production and inspiring local farmers to also adopt good agricultural practices.

The government hopes to attract around $50bn investment under the scheme. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the other day that friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, etc., were reluctant to give further loans to Pakistan but were ready to invest here provided there’s politically stability so that they could set up businesses, earn profit and bring prosperity to the local population during the process.

The Khanewal farm, which was formally opened on Monday, comprises 2,250 acres.

Published in Dawn, July 25th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Interim set-up
Updated 25 Jul, 2023

Interim set-up

For the government to now take a U-turn on the need for a neutral set-up overseeing the poll process is rank hypocrisy.
Regaining glory
25 Jul, 2023

Regaining glory

AFTER many years, Pakistan has once again triumphed in world squash — at least at the junior level — thanks to...
Hateful campaign
25 Jul, 2023

Hateful campaign

PAKISTAN’S ruling elite often highlight the need to eliminate extremism and radicalism from society. However, the...
Skewed tax policy
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Skewed tax policy

Limited tax base and low tax-to-GDP ratio shift tax burden to documented corporate sector and salaried classes.
Tired tactics
Updated 24 Jul, 2023

Tired tactics

Artificial political parties have been birthed by ‘dissidents’ to fracture the electoral landscape and produce malleable govts.
Religious tourism
24 Jul, 2023

Religious tourism

PAKISTAN’s past is a synthesis of ancient civilisations; its vast antiquity is a reminder of the cultures once...