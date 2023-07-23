DAWN.COM Logo

Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to ‘all the birds’

Reuters Published July 23, 2023 Updated July 23, 2023 06:11pm
A proposed logo for Twitter shown by Elon Musk. — Twitter screengrab

Elon Musk said on Sunday he was looking to change Twitter’s logo, tweeting: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

In a post on the site at 12:06am ET (0406 GMT), the social media platform’s billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make [it] go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk posted an image of a flickering “X”, and later in a Twitter Spaces audio chat replied “Yes” when asked if the Twitter logo will change, adding that “it should have been done a long time ago”.

Under Musk’s tumultuous tenure, since he bought Twitter in October, the company has changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire’s vision to create a “super app” like China’s WeChat.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter’s website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is “our most recognisable asset”. “That’s why we’re so protective of it,” it added.

The bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin’s Shiba Inu dog, helping drive a surge in the meme coin’s market value.

The company came under widespread criticism from users and marketing professionals when Musk announced early this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read.

The daily limits helped in the growth of Meta-owned rival service Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch.

Twitter’s most recent complication was a lawsuit filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees. Since Musk acquired it, the company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs.

