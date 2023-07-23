DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 23, 2023

Kyiv drone strikes munitions depot in Crimea

AFP Published July 23, 2023 Updated July 23, 2023 05:24am
A Russian warship moves near the Crimean Bridge which was damaged in the attack earlier this week. —Reuters/file
A Russian warship moves near the Crimean Bridge which was damaged in the attack earlier this week. —Reuters/file

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea on Saturday blew up an ammunition depot, sparking evacuations on the Moscow-annexed peninsula and halting rail traffic, just five days after drones damaged Russia’s symbolic bridge across the Kerch Strait.

In a counteroffensive launched to retake lands lost to Moscow, Kyiv has increasingly made clear despite some Western unease that it aims to also take back the Black Sea peninsula.

“The goal is to return Crimea,” Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to a transcript published by his office on Saturday of a speech addressing the Aspen Security Forum Friday.

He said Kyiv considers the Crimea bridge as an “enemy object” and wants it to be “neutralised”.

Less than 24 hours later, the Moscow-installed head of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov, said an “enemy” drone had detonated an ammunition depot.

“As a result of an attack by an enemy drone on the Krasnogvardeisky district, an ammunition depot detonated,” Aksyonov said on Telegram, referring to an area that lies inland at the centre of Crimea.

He did not specify exactly where it hit and ordered the evacuation of people living within five kilometres of the zone, without saying how many residents would be moved.

Aksyonov claimed there was little damage, but unverified videos on social media showed smoke billowing into the air.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2023

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hapless province
Updated 23 Jul, 2023

Hapless province

No lasting solution to the conflict can be found if individuals like Shafiq Mengal remain ‘in play’.
Manipur horror
23 Jul, 2023

Manipur horror

THE timeline tells the story of craven cynicism at very high places. Two tribal women were paraded naked and filmed...
New Pemra law
23 Jul, 2023

New Pemra law

IN a rapidly evolving media landscape, there is a need to update the relevant laws to ensure press freedom, while...
Bulldozed
Updated 22 Jul, 2023

Bulldozed

Had the government been sleeping for the last few months that it finally realised it had necessary business to conduct at the eleventh hour?
Naila’s feat
22 Jul, 2023

Naila’s feat

NAILA Kiani continues to go from summit to summit; her latest ascent — of Broad Peak — making her the first ...
More provocation
Updated 22 Jul, 2023

More provocation

The responsibility to control acts of desecration lies with Western governments.