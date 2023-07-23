Constable arrested in Islamabad on charge of raping woman

ISLAMABAD: A constable was arrested for allegedly raping a six-month pregnant woman, police said on Saturday.

The constable has been in police custody on a two-day physical remand, they added.

A police officer told Dawn the constable had been associated with the capital police’s Dolphin Emergency Response Unit.

He was deputed to patrol the area of Noon police station where he raped the woman, he added.

A case was also registered against the constable at Noon police station on July 20 after a delay of two days under section PPC 376, he said.

Earlier, senior officers made an attempt to hash up the matter as the minister for interior was scheduled to formally inaugurate the unit on July 21, and any news of raping a woman by an official of the unit would bring bad image for the unit.

However, information of the incident leaked, but the senior officers delayed registration of the case on the pretext of conducting an inquiry into the allegations against the constable, the officer said, adding the inquiry, however, proved that the constable raped the woman.

The pregnant woman was raped when she was going to a police station for seeking help after a quarrel with her husband, police said, adding that one her way to police station she approached the constable after seeing him in police uniform and request him to show the police station way.

The constable offered him to take her to the police station, they said, adding that however, he took the woman to a flat at Jhangi Syedan instead of the police station and allegedly raped her.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2023