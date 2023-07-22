DIG Shariq Jamal found dead at his residence in Lahore: police

Shariq Jamal, a deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, was found dead at his residence in Lahore’s DHA neighbourhood in the early hours of Saturday, police said in a statement.

He was initially brought to National Hospital in Lahore where the doctors confirmed the death.

Upon receiving the news, the deceased officer’s family members, including his daughter and wife, rushed to the hospital.

Subsequently, the body was transferred to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem examination, the police added.

The police indicated that the exact cause of death will be determined only after the autopsy was conducted.

According to a police spokesperson, the body’s autopsy has been conducted, but its result is awaited.

The body had been handed over to the heirs, following which it was buried, the spokesperson said.