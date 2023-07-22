Biden picks Franchetti as first woman to lead Navy

WASHINGTON: Presi­dent Joe Biden nominated Admiral Lisa Franchetti on Friday to lead the US Navy, a historic step that would break a gender barrier in the military by making her the first woman to command the service and to become a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The decision by Biden is a surprise. Pentagon officials had widely expected the nomination to go to Admiral Samuel Paparo, who leads the navy in the Pacific and who has experience grappling with the growing challenge from China.

Still, Franchetti, who is currently the vice chief of operations for the navy, was among the candidates believed to be in the running for the position, is widely respected and counts broad experience, including as commander of US naval forces in Korea, officials said.

In a statement, Biden noted Franchetti’s 38 years of experience.

“Throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas,” Biden said in a statement, noting that she was the second woman ever to achieve the rank of four-star admiral in the US navy.

Last year, Biden picked Admiral Linda Fagan to lead the US coast guard, making her its first female commanding officer. But the coast guard is not formally part of the Department of Defence, and instead falls under the Department of Homeland Security.

