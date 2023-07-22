DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 22, 2023

Bank, food scrips lead 522-point rally on PSX

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 22, 2023 Updated July 22, 2023 06:38am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another positive session on Friday, which was led by banking and food companies.

Topline Securities said investors’ interest grew following the announcement of a hefty dividend of Rs11 per share by United Bank Ltd a day ago. A court verdict against the super tax on high-earning firms also helped elevate sentiments.

Arif Habib Ltd said the KSE-100 index rose 1.89 per cent during the week as banking and food stocks remained in focus in the last trading session.

“New highs set the market up nicely to have a smooth run to 47,000 points and beyond in the coming weeks. Enjoy this bullish period in the market and don’t chase prices… let your portfolio do the heavy lifting now,” it said.

As a result, the KSE-100 index settled at 45,920.73 points, up 522.42 points or 1.15pc from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume increased 8.6pc to 504.5 million shares. The traded value went up 18.9pc to Rs12bn on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included WorldCall Telecom Ltd (106.5m shares), Fauji Foods Ltd (44.2m shares), Cnergyico PK Ltd (35.9m shares), TPL Properties Ltd (32.1m shares) and K-Electric Ltd (24.7m shares).

Companies registering the biggest increases in their share prices in absolute terms were Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd (Rs89.45), Mehmood Tex­tile Mills Ltd (Rs29), Siemens Pakistan Engine­ering Ltd (Rs13.29), Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd (Rs11.59) and Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (Rs8.88).

Companies that recorded the biggest declines in their share prices in absolute terms were Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd (Rs30), Philip Morris Pakistan Ltd (Rs14.99), Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd (Rs8.05), Abbott Laboratories Pakistan Ltd (Rs7.58) and Otsuka Pakistan Ltd (Rs5.22).

Foreign investors were net buyers as they purchased shares worth $0.8m.

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Bulldozed
Updated 22 Jul, 2023

Bulldozed

Had the government been sleeping for the last few months that it finally realised it had necessary business to conduct at the eleventh hour?
Naila’s feat
22 Jul, 2023

Naila’s feat

NAILA Kiani continues to go from summit to summit; her latest ascent — of Broad Peak — making her the first ...
More provocation
22 Jul, 2023

More provocation

THERE appears to be no end to the repeated grotesque acts of attacking Islam’s sacred symbols, mainly because...
Cipher saga
Updated 21 Jul, 2023

Cipher saga

With elections around the corner, it seems a last-ditch attempt is being made to knock Imran Khan out of the race.
Muharram safety
21 Jul, 2023

Muharram safety

WITH the month of Muharram underway, the authorities have upped security arrangements across the country, especially...
Ruthless rains
21 Jul, 2023

Ruthless rains

DISASTERS are natural; the ensuing havoc is manmade. Once again, familiar monsoon misery returns with intense...