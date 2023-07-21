Non-textile exports fall to $11.2bn in 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s non-textile exports fell by 9.87 per cent to $11.23 billion in outgoing FY23 compared to $12.46bn in the preceding year, according to data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The PBS reported that export proceeds from the non-textile sector showed a stagnant trend since the beginning of FY23 due to demand contraction in the buyers’ market. Exports showed no growth since September 2022 on a year-on-year basis.

In the value-added leather sector, exports of leather garments fell year-on-year by 7.03pc in FY23. The exports of raw leather also decreased by 19.45pc.

The Pakistan Tanners Association has around 800 members but only 50 units will meet the new protocols of the European Union that include environment, social, work ethics and other compliances by the deadline of December 2023.

As a result of this high compliance, most of the tanneries are closing down in Pakistan. There are few tanneries in Kasur, Gujranwala and some very small localised tanners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that buy low-quality skins and hides and sell their leather to local industries which produce footwear or trade them in Afghanistan.

The export of carpets and rugs declined by 12.66pc in FY23. Cement exports dipped by 15.23pc.

The export value of surgical instruments remains very negligible as these instruments are re-marketed in Western countries by famous brands. However, Pakistan is one of the main suppliers of global surgical instruments. The export of surgical instruments rose by 5.85pc in FY23 over the same period last year.

Contrary to this, the export of footwear saw an increase of 13.74pc in FY23 mainly because of an increase of over 14pc increase in exports of leather footwear especially to European countries. And the export of engineering goods also witnessed an increase of 5.15pc in FY23 from a year ago.

The export of electrical fans dipped by 5.44pc during the year under review.

However, pharmaceutical products also experienced growth during the outgoing year with exports growing by 21.98pc.

The export of sports goods grew by 10.93pc in FY23. The sales of footballs were up 24.25pc. Pakistan was the official football supplier to the FIFA World Cup held in Doha, Qatar in November 2022.

The export of jewellery declined 46.45pc during the period under review and that of gems posted a negative growth of 1.55pc.

The rice exports dipped 14.47pc in value and 25.29pc in quantity in FY23 from a year ago. The decline was observed in the export of basmati and non-basmati rice during the period under review.

