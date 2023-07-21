Falcon will be symbol of IPP: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) spokespersonDr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday announced that the election symbol of her party will be ‘Falcon’ and the application in this regard had been submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing a news conference at the National Press Club, she said soon after the formalities related to the registration of IPP at the ECP is completed, the party will initiate a membership drive and establish provincial chapters of the party.

“Mr Jehangir Tareen and Aleem Khan will lead this caravan for the progress and prosperity of the country as per the vision of Allama Iqbal,” Dr Awan added.

About the manifesto of the IPP, she said around 70 per cent of the country’s population was living in rural areas who were poor and unable to pay utility bills.

“Our party has decided that electricity consumers who use up to 300 units per month will have a bill waiver, the agri-sector will be shifted to solar power to help ensure food security in the country,” she said.

The IPP spokesperson added that as the country had been formed in the name of Islam, IPP will not float a fake slogan of ‘State of Madina’ but revive the tradition, culture and norms of Pakistan, which are on the decline since the recent past.”

She added that the party believes in bilateral relations with all the neighbours, but if voted to power the IPP will tackle the Indian aggression and illegal occupation in Kashmir.

She said the manifesto of IPP had special focus on promotion of IT as it was the future for economic growth and women empowerment was essential for the growth and progress of any society.

“Besides, we will bring forth the real face of Pakistan that is enlightened and soft in nature,” she added.

Dr Awan slammed the culture of the political parties in Pakistan and said those who criticise or highlight flaws within the parties are sidelined or punished by not giving them grants for their constituencies.

“As long as we do not democratic the attitude within the parties there will never be a true democracy in the country,” spokesperson IPP added.

She also criticised former prime minister Imran Khan for failing to keep national secrets, adding he was showing his irresponsible behaviour by making reckless statements.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2023